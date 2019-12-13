Green River girls 62, Sheridan 42
The Green River Wolves girls basketball team opened its season with a 20-point win, defeating the Sheridan Broncs in the Strannigan Classic in Riverton on Thursday.
Senior forward Ashelynn Birch and junior guard Kayde Strauss each scored 14 points to lead the Wolves in scoring.
Head coach Rick Carroll said the team played well in the first and third quarters, adding that there is still room for improvement, especially when it comes to conditioning.
Natrona County 35, Rock Springs girls 33
In their first game of the season, the Rock Springs Tigers girls basketball team lost a close one to the Natrona County Mustangs in the Strannigan Classic in Riverton on Thursday.
Sophomore guard Brenli Jenkins led the Tigers with 12 points, scoring seven points in the fourth quarter.
Sheridan 57, Rock Springs boys 51
The Rock Springs Tigers boys basketball team opened its season with a nail-biter at the Casper Buick Invite on Thursday
The squad lost to the Sheridan Broncs by six points. However, they were down 53-51 with 50 seconds to go, according to head coach Jeremy Main.
He said the Tigers played hard but just missed a few shots down the stretch.
Senior guard and team captain Justis Reese finished the game with a double-double. He had 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Cheyenne East 83, Green River boys 53
Central Cheyenne 70, Green River boys 33
The Green River Wolves boys basketball team played two games at the Casper Buick Invite to open the season on Thursday.
The Wolves fell to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds in their first game by 30 points. Sophomore forward Dylan Taylor led Green River in scoring with 12 points.
In their second game of the day, the Wolves lost by 37 to the Cheyenne Central Indians. Senior guard/forward Michael Richardson led Green River in scoring with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.