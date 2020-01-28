ROCK SPRINGS – Boys and girls basketball teams from Green River High School and Farson-Eden returned to the hardwood over the weekend.
Two of them picked up wins, including the Green River boys snapping a seven-game losing streak.
GREEN RIVER (BOYS) 77, JACKSON HOLE 25
The Green River boys got back in the win column after a dominating road win over the Jackson Hole Broncs on Saturday.
Junior guard Jachob Fuss led the Wolves in scoring with 20 points, scoring 14 of them in the opening period.
Sophomore forward Dylan Taylor chipped in 14 points to help lead the team to victory.
With the win, the Wolves improve to 3-11 and third in 4A Southwest play with a 1-1 record.
Green River hosts Star Valley on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m.
GREEN RIVER (GIRLS) 55, JACKSON HOLE 34
The Green River girls took control of the game early in their win over the hosting Jackson Hole Broncs on Saturday.
The Wolves held the Broncs to four points in the opening period to take a 23-4 lead into the second quarter.
Senior forward Ashelynn Birch finished with a double-double for the Wolves, scoring 15 points on 70% shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds. She also had five assists, two steals and two blocks.
Junior guard Kayde Strauss contributed 11 points on 50% shooting, hitting three 3-pointers. She also had five rebounds and three assists.
With the win, the Wolves remain atop of the 4A Southwest with a 2-0 record and overall record of 10-4.
Green River hosts Star Valley on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 3:30 p.m.
SARATOGA 52, FARSON-EDEN (GIRLS) 47
The Farson-Eden girls lost a close one to the hosting Saratoga Panthers on Saturday.
The Pronghorns fall to 5-10 on the season and 1-2 in 1A Southwest play as the fourth seed.
Farson-Eden returns home on Friday, Jan. 31, to host Cokeville at 5:30 p.m.
SARATOGA 56, FARSON-EDEN (BOYS) 44
The Farson-Eden boys dropped a road game to the Saratoga Panthers on Saturday.
With the loss, they sit in the third seed of the 1A Southwest standings with a record of 1-2 and overall record of 9-5.
The Pronghorns return home to face Cokeville on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.
