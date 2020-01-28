Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.