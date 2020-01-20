ROCK SPRINGS – Due to weather conditions and road closures, some local high school basketball games throughout the state were canceled.
Rock Springs boys and girls basketball teams were scheduled to travel to Laramie to face the Laramie Plainsmen, but the games have been postponed and the teams will play on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Green River and Farson-Eden teams continued basketball action, picking up one win in total.
FARSON-EDEN (BOYS) 44, KEMMERER 33
The Farson-Eden Pronghorns boys basketball team picked up a home win over the Kemmerer Rangers on Saturday, Jan. 18.
With the win, the Pronghorns improve their overall record to 9-3. They are also second in 1A Southwest Quadrant standings with a 1-0 record.
Farson-Eden will travel to Encampment on Friday, Jan. 24, to take on the Encampment Tigers at 4 p.m.
THUNDER BASIN 70, GREEN RIVER (GIRLS) 60
The Green River Wolves girls basketball team dropped a road game to the Thunder Basin Bolts in Gillette on Friday, Jan. 17.
It was a close game throughout with the Wolves trailing by two, 46-44, going into the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Madelyn Heiser had a triple-double for the Wolves. She finished with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
Senior forward Ashelynn Birch chipped in 16 points, shooting 73 percent from the field.
Despite the loss, the Wolves sit atop the 4A Southwest Quadrant standings with an 8-4 record.
Green River hosts the Evanston Red Devils on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.
THUNDER BASIN 81, GREEN RIVER (BOYS) 57
The Green River Wolves boys basketball team fell to the hosting Thunder Basin Bolts in Gillette on Friday, Jan. 17.
The Wolves did a good job hanging with the Bolts in the first, trailing by six, 36-30, going into halftime. The Bolts began to pull away in the third period by outscoring the Wolves by eight points.
Green River sits in the second spot of the 4A Southwest Quadrant standings with a 2-10 overall record. Star Valley is No. 1 in the quadrant with a 3-6 record.
The Wolves host the Evanston Red Devils on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
KEMMERER 48, FARSON-EDEN (GIRLS) 37
The Farson-Eden Pronghorns girls basketball team dropped a home game to the Kemmerer Rangers on Saturday, Jan. 18.
With the loss, the Pronghorns sit at the bottom of the 1A Southwest Quadrant standings with a 4-9 overall record and 0-1 in the quadrant.
Farson-Eden will travel to Encampment on Friday, Jan. 24, to take on the Encampment Tigers at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.