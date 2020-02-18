ROCK SPRINGS – Local high school basketball teams enjoyed plenty of wins over the weekend, including the Green River boys basketball team, who won their second consecutive game on Saturday.
Friday night’s Green River home games against Riverton were canceled due to high winds on the roadways. The games have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 24.
GREEN RIVER (BOYS) 69, CODY 66
The Green River Wolves pulled out the narrow home win over the Cody Broncs on Saturday, improving their overall record to 5-12 and 4A Souththwest Quadrant record to 1-2.
Junior guard Jachob Fuss led the way for the Wolves. He had 28 points to finish the game, hitting 90 percent of his free throw attempts.
Fuss came out strong, scoring 10 points in the first period. He started the second half even better, scoring 11 of his team’s 18 points in the third quarter.
Sophomore forward Dylan Taylor had 13 points and junior guard Kolby Ivie chipped in 10 for the Wolves.
Green River hosts the Jackson Hole Broncs on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m.
GREEN RIVER (GIRLS) 67, CODY 35
The Green River girls basketball team blew out the Cody Broncs at home on Saturday, improving their 4A Southwest Quadrant record to a perfect 3-0 and overall record to 13-4.
Seniors Ashelynn Birch and Madelyn Heiser once again led the Wolves to victory.
Birch led the team in scoring with 17 points on 58% shooting, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking four shots along the way.
Heiser finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and dishing out 11 assists. She also had three steals in the game.
Junior guard Kayde Strauss finished with 14 points on 63% shooting and had four assists. Sophomore guard Daryn Macy contributed 12 points on 80% shooting and also had three steals.
The Wolves return to the hardwood on Saturday, Feb. 22, when they host the Jackson Hole Broncs at 2:30 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS (GIRLS) 57, JACKSON HOLE 46
ROCK SPRINGS (GIRLS) 38, STAR VALLEY 32
The Rock Springs girls basketball team picked up a pair of victories over the weekend to improve their overall record to 11-6 on the season.
On Friday, the Tigers traveled to Jackson to grab a double-digit victory over the Jackson Hole Broncs.
On Saturday, the Tigers then traveled a little bit further north to Afton to squeeze out a victory over the Star Valley Braves.
On Friday, Feb. 21, Rock Springs hits the road again to take on the Riverton Wolverines at 6 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS (BOYS) 61, JACKSON HOLE 54
STAR VALLEY 44, ROCK SPRINGS (BOYS) 43
The Rock Springs boys basketball team went 1-1 on the road over the weekend. The Tigers finished the weekend with a 6-12 record.
On Friday, the Tigers pulled out the victory over the Jackson Hole Broncs.
On Saturday, the Tigers barely lost to the Star Valley Braves. Star Valley senior guard Taylor Horsley knocked down the game-winning shot in the final seconds to down the Tigers.
On Friday, Feb. 21, Rock Springs looks to get back in the win column when the Tigers host the Riverton Wolverines at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.