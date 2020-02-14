GREEN RIVER — A former Green River resident who is serving multiple life terms for murder and attempted murder is alleging the mayor of Green River has violated his oath of office in not responding to letters seeking support in reopening one case.
Steven Mitchell served Mayor Pete Rust with a commercial affidavit by certified letter on Nov. 25, 2019, requesting a response to an separate affidavit stating that during his trial at least one witness was coerced into testifying against him.
Mitchell was convicted in Wyoming state court of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison on each count. He currently is imprisoned in St. Cloud, Minnesota, serving three consecutive sentences.
Mitchell claims his rights were violated on multiple occasions and alleges a state witness was coerced by a Green River police officer into falsely testifying during Mitchell’s trial on March 18, 1997.
Mitchell argues that because he has sent multiple certified letters to the mayor and has yet to receive a response, Rust has refused to perform his duties under sworn oath, which is a violation of public trust. He also says Rust’s silence represents a refusal to defend state and federal constitutions and deprives Mitchell of justice.
Rust was notified by Mitchell of the situation in writing along with the supporting affidavit on Aug. 13, 2018, where the state witness claims she was threatened with incarceration if she did not testify against Mitchell. The affidavit was signed by Turner, notarized and sent to Mitchell after the trial. It and other documents from Mitchell can be viewed at rocketminer.com.
When contacted, the Rust issued no comment and referred all questions to his City Attorney Galen West, who West also declined to make a statement.
