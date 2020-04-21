GREEN RIVER – While social distancing and worrying about COVID-19 might be challenging and troublesome, there are still plenty of outdoor activities to do to take your mind off of things.
Green River resident and Western Wyoming Community College nursing student Madison Westmoreland enjoys spending her free time running and hiking around the Greenbelt Pathway, which is about a 12-mile series of connecting trails along the Green River.
“The Greenbelt is my favorite place to go running, especially since the weather has been nice out lately. Running with a view takes your mind off of the workout and allows you to focus on the beauty Green River has to offer,” Westmoreland said.
During the quarantine, people sometimes feel like they’re cooped up in the house, but Westmoreland said that getting outside to enjoy the sunshine and the perks Sweetwater County has to offer can make it feel like you’re going out on the town but still practicing social distancing.
“All you need is yourself, some music and a good view to not go stir crazy,” she said. “Plus, the people that you encounter on the trail are very conscientious of your distance and will step aside to allow you to pass.”
Since the quarantine began about a month ago, schools around the country have taken the online approach rather than filling the classrooms on campus.
Since then, students have spending hours on end sitting in front of a computer.
Westmoreland said that getting outside for a quick exercise can be therapeutic in many ways.
“By getting outside, it helps me stay active, as well as feeling even healthier,” she said.” I think some of the best therapy for people during this time is getting outdoors and enjoying the simplicity of nature.”
When the weather is nice, like it has been majority of the last few weeks, Westmoreland has been taking her studies outdoors to keep her distance yet still be productive.
“I’ve been taking my laptop out with me and working on homework. I also enjoy sitting on my front porch and eating breakfast in the morning,” she said.
Included on the Greenbelt Pathway is Riverside Memorial Park, which is one of the many access points to the pathway.
People can access the pathway by going over the bridge at Expedition Island, Jaycee Park, Stratton-Meyers Park, Edgewater Park and FMC Park.
As of press time on Tuesday, April 21, there have 320 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. On Monday, April 20, Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted that 237 of the confirmed coronavirus cases have been successfully recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.