GREEN RIVER – The Green River American Legion Knights went 1-3 over the weekend against their games against Douglas, Wheatland and Torrington.
Green River 6, Douglas 2
The Knights used several runs late in the game to secure their victory over the Douglas Cats on Friday.
Jax Peterson led the Knights at the plate. He went 2 for 2 with one hit and one walk.
Korbin Serrano was on the mound for Green River. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out four.
Wheatland 10, Green River 9
Three runs scored in the eighth inning was the difference in the Knights’ narrow loss on Saturday.
Green River posted two runs in the bottom of the eight, but it wasn’t enough to keep them alive.
Serrano went 3 for 5 at the plate with three runs scored.
Peterson went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and one run scored.
Marcus Molina went 2 for 2 with one run scored.
Ramsay Taliaferro got the start, pitching 5.1 innings. He allowed seven runs on seven hits and struck out four.
Torrington 17, Green River 1
In their second game on Saturday, the Knights couldn’t cool down the hot bats of the Torrington Tigers.
The Tigers scored nine in the opening inning, six in the second and added three in the third to win the game in three innings.
Molina went 1 for 1 with an RBI, bringing in Kadan Wilson, who also went 1 for 1 at the plate.
Jace Griffiths pitched 0.2 innings, giving up nine runs on five hits, walking two.
Douglas 3, Green River 1
The Douglas Cats got their revenge from their Friday loss by narrowly defeating the Knights on Sunday.
The Cats drove in one run in each of the first, second and seventh innings. The Knights didn’t get on the scoreboard until the top of the eighth.
Michael Richardson went 1 for 1 at the plate for Green River. He had one RBI, one run scored and was walked twice.
Peterson pitched six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and struck out six.
