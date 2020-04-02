GREEN RIVER – Green River High School announced that former defensive coordinator Kevin Cuthbertson is now head coach of the Wolves’ football program on Monday, March 30.
Cuthbertson, who graduated from Green River in 1991, said that it’s like a dream come true to be the new head coach of his alma mater.
“You step off the field the last day you wear that jersey and you think it’s over. You go on to play some college ball and a little bit of pro ball. To have the opportunity to come back and walk those sidelines again, it’s pretty amazing,” he said.
Throughout the years, Cuthbertson has made several stops in his football career as a player and a coach.
From 1991 to 1995, he played for Southern Utah University, where he was an all-conference player, team captain and team MVP.
After college, Cuthbertson went on to play in the European Federation of American Football from 1996 to 1999.
Since then, he has been a head football coach and coordinator at different high schools in Utah and Wyoming. From 2009 to 2016, he served as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Wolves.
Cuthbertson said that he’s worked with many great coaches over the years and has taken some of what they did to add to his coaching style and philosophy.
“Football is kind of a copycat league. As you go through the years, you see something that somebody does – whether it be a certain technique or certain way they teach a fundamental or something motivational – it kind of clicks and sticks in your mind, like, ‘Yeah. That’s something that I want to do and want to use,’” he said.
“I think over the years with all the great coaches that I’ve had the opportunity to work with – and there have been a number of them – I just kind of learned all those things and made them a part of what I consider to be my philosophy and my coaching style.”
Obviously, Cuthbertson wants to win football games. But he said that being a coach is not about building a win-loss resume.
“What it should be about is building young men and that’s really what our goals are going to be moving forward with the Green River High School football program,” Cuthbertson said.
“We want to build young men and teach them the values that we all look for in contributing to being citizens of society. We want to teach them that rewards come from hard work.
“We truly believe that if we can teach them to do the right thing and make the right choices that win-loss record is going to take care of itself.”
Going from Green River to playing college football to playing some semi-professional football, Cuthbertson believes that his experiences can help players achieve their personal goals and go places they may have never thought they could go.
“Throughout my whole life, I was told that I was too small to be able to do something like this and go out there and actually be able to accomplish those things,” he said.
“I think the biggest thing is you got to teach these kids to believe – to believe in themselves, to believe in the system and what they’re doing and to believe in the process. But not only to believe, but enjoy the journey. Anything is possible if you just believe. We’re going to teach our kids to dream and we’re going to teach them to dream big.”
Cuthbertson takes over the Wolves football program during unprecedented times with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that challenges do come with that, but believes with the resources provided by the school and Sweetwater County School District No. 2, they’ll be able to overcome them.
He said that they’ll use platforms like Zoom to meet with players and families about what they’re plan is for offseason programs and how the players can get started on doing workouts from home.
When the season starts, Cuthbertson said the team’s main goal is to get better every day on and off the field.
“Our number one expectation and goal is to get better every day. Every time we step on the field, we’re going to be looking to get better as a team and as individuals. That goes for the classroom, the community and the home with their families,” he said.
“If you want to look at the overall goal, the sky’s the limit. We want to bring home a state championship every year and that’s something we’re going to work for.”
