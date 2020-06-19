ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School cross-country, indoor and outdoor track coach Brad DeKrey is the newest member of the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
DeKrey joins Buffalo High School’s John Hepp, Powell High School’s Scott McKenzie and Kaycee High School’s Jason Humble in the 2020 Hall of Fame class, which will officially be inducted at the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame Awards Banquet scheduled for Thursday, July 16.
DeKrey’s coaching career spans over 30 years, dating back to 1987. Though he’s honored to be recognized in the hall of fame, he said the award is not a reflection about what he was able to accomplish as a coach, but what the team and individuals he coached were able to do.
“I don’t think the honor is just for me. This is an award for those who bought in and worked with us to allow our teams to be successful,” he said.
DeKrey and his wife Donna, who also coaches cross-country and track, have created one of the most successful running programs in the state’s history over the last 30-plus years.
One of the ways the DeKreys were able to do that is building relationships with their athletes that often resemble a family-like atmosphere.
Every Thanksgiving dating back to 1988, the DeKreys host a Thanksgiving 5K that allows current and former athletes to get together to run in the morning. It keeps runners from different generations involved and in touch, helping new runners develop and become the best they can possibly be.
“At that time, the hope was to just keep kids on our team active during the offseason. That was the perfect goal on Thanksgiving morning to keep them going and then take the cold month of December off,” DeKrey said. “It wasn’t just alumni coming back at that time. They’d come out and work out with us. They’d assist with working with kids who maybe weren’t necessarily motivated as they could be. I think they helped us instill the end goal we had, which was obviously the best team we could be.”
His coaching philosophy is getting the team bought in and moving as one. He doesn’t like using the words “I” or “me.”
“I like the word ‘we’ because ‘we’ implies that we’re a group and we’re all in this together. I just really shy away from the words ‘I’ and ‘me.’ It’s not ‘my team,’ it’s ‘our team.’ They don’t run for ‘me,’ they run for themselves and their teammates,” DeKrey said.
Originally from North Dakota, the DeKreys planned on staying in Rock Springs for only a year but wound up calling it home for the last 38 years.
“Rock Springs offered us pretty much everything that we wanted, in terms of our ability to form our team and foster the ideas we had. When I was able to get a teaching job back in 1984, we both had careers. It kind of just steamrolled. Once you set a goal, it’s easy to focus and keep things rolling. Rock Springs has been a great place for us,” he said.
DeKrey and his wife share a passion for running and for the kids, which is essential to the success they’ve had over the years.
“I think the fact we were able to be a team, sometimes it was brawn versus brain. Sometimes the brain would win and sometimes the brawn would win. I think it helped us develop the organization we had or the teams we had,” DeKrey said. “Sometimes it turned to supper table talk, which could kind of be consuming, but I think if you don’t have the passion for the kids or the job you’re doing, I don’t think you could get as far as some teams do.”
Some of the accomplishments DeKrey and his team have achieved over the years, include one Nike Cross National Team Invitation in 2005; two Nike Cross National Individual Invitations in 2009 and 2013; seven Wyoming state championships in 1991, 1995-1997, 2004-2005 and 2011; a dozen Wyoming state-runners up in 1998-2003, 2007-2008, and 2012-2015; and 18 Wyoming Southwest Regional Championships in 1995-2008 and 2011-2015.
Individually, DeKrey has earned several coaching awards, such as the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year (2019). He was also a finalist for the award three times in 2001, 2004 and 2012.
He is a seven-time recipient of the Wyoming Coaches Association Coach of the Year award (1996-1999, 2005-2006 and 2012).
Although all of the awards came in cross country, DeKrey pointed out that his indoor and outdoor track teams had plenty of success as well.
“I don’t want to short those teams. We never did win a team title, but we had so many individual state champions,” he said.
Over the years, DeKrey has served as a Wyoming representative for the Nike Cross Country National Meet from 2005 to 2018.
From 2009 to 2014, he was the executive secretary and treasurer for the Wyoming Coaches Association. From 2000 to 2004, he was the Wyoming Coaches Association secretary to the president. Before that, from 1994 to 2000, DeKrey served on the Wyoming Coaches Association Board of Directors.
DeKrey said he has a “sunset date” in mind to end his hall of fame coaching career, but nothing is set in stone. With grandchildren and more along the way, the DeKreys have an endgame in mind, but he doesn’t want to commit to anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.