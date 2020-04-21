Wild horses exude the spirit of freedom and independence and all the good things we wish for in ourselves. Seeing wild horses transports viewers into the pages of Western novels and old movies, and to history and awe-inspiring vistas. Wild horses are both an intangible asset to southwestern Wyoming, nourishment for our souls, and a tangible asset to draw money-spending tourists to this region.
Yet, this area’s cattle and sheep ranchers are determined to eliminate three of four herds entirely. Wild horses are being accused of damaging the thin vegetation and limited water of these high deserts. They are not, however, nearly as numerous or as damaging as cattle and sheep. Elk will be the next target of the ranchers. The Sweetwater County Conservation District (SWCCD) is being conspicuously quiet, but they have their hands in this too.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has been forced into having to do the dirty work of the roundups. This is because of a lawsuit brought against them by the Rock Springs Grazing Association (RSGA). These events are terrifying for the horses, helicopters and many vehicles will be used, and many horses will be injured and some killed. After the horses are gathered, they will be either adopted out, or sterilized and sent to private property owners, who are contracted by the government to hold them for the duration of their lives. All of this will be paid for by taxpayers, and is just one of numerous subsidies to welfare ranchers.
A book called “Wild Horse Country” by David Philipps, written in 2017, is a good primer to round out our knowledge of wild horse issues throughout the west. The Rocket-Miner had an excellent article by Lisa Romero, on April 4, outlining the current-local situation, but it doesn’t make a reader hopeful. From the sounds of it, all the decisions have already been made, and the public comment period is a formality. The deadline for public comments is April 30, as part of the new shortening, or minimizing, of public say allowed by the Trump administration. The BLM now actually outlines the kinds of questions that can be asked, and the kinds of comments that can be made.
Time and effort would be better spent finding out as much as possible about the roundups, then figuring out how to monkey wrench them. Journalists, photographers, and the public who wish to view parts of the roundups will be limited to distant, taped off little corrals.
Before us are large and complex environmental issues. The population of any one species, over a given part this area’s landscape, can exceed the ability to sustain it. Added to these environmental issues is the complex private and public land-ownership pattern known as the “Checkerboard.” This region is a veritable minefield of trouble waiting to happen, even should the state buy up the private sections.
Good estimates on the numbers of livestock and horses and other animals are hard to come by, but as a rule of thumb, on western public land, cattle outnumber horses 37 to 1. Likewise, domestic sheep greatly outnumber wild and native sheep. There are a few million elk, and negligible numbers of bison, a great species of the past, and a hopeful one for the future. These animals are all grazers, or grass eaters, as opposed to browsers, such as deer. The grazers eat the same plants, and that food is limited. A good source of information is Vickery Eckhoff at dailypitchfork.org.
In all fairness to ranchers, they do pay for the privilege of running their livestock on the public range, but this too is an example of welfare for ranchers, because what they pay does not come anywhere near the cost of administering their grazing. It might be added that almost no jobs are created for U.S. citizens.
Asking all the questions you want, and making any comments you want, loudly and wherever you want, are still permissible in the U.S. These can be directed to not only to the BLM, but also to the RSGA and the SWCCD. Cowboys and herders out on the range love to talk, though many have lately been warned by their employers not to talk to … well, people like me. They often like cigars, and a few words in Spanish can help. We also have legislators scattered around, but keep in mind that around here they are often ranchers as well, so don’t expect an uncorrupted conversation. The results of your findings can be disseminated in any and all forms of media, and you never know who might be listening.
Tom Gagnon,
Rock Springs
Editor’s note: People can leave detailed comments for the Bureau of Land Management at https://go.usa.gov/xdDV3 through April 30.
