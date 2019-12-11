GREEN RIVER – Some of the students from Lincoln Middle School’s Fuel Up to Play 60 program brought Christmas cheer and exercise tips to a group of senior citizens on Tuesday.
Eighth-graders Lillian Duncan, 13, and Holly Lake, 14, along with seventh-grader Olivia Laughlin, 13, handed out squash cookies and demonstrate different ways to safely stay fit with a holiday spin at Mansface Terrace, located at 320 Mansface St.
“We just wanted to spread some holiday cheer because we know some people can’t have family over for Christmas and we wanted to just hang out and see everybody for the day,” Duncan said.
Fuel Up to Play 60 is a school nutrition and exercise program designed to help schools meet their wellness goals and encourage others to consume nutrient-rich foods and achieve at least 60 minutes of exercise each day.
According to Lake, the idea to give wellness tips with a holiday theme came from when she and Duncan were on the school bus.
“We decided to do another thing for Fuel Up to Play 60. I started thinking about the people who don’t always have family that wants to come visit them during the holidays,” she said.
“I thought coming to spread some Christmas cheer with my friends would be really fun.”
Together, the three girls planned out everything. They reached out to different businesses and organizations for monetary donations, even working over their Thanksgiving vacation.
They wrote up workout booklets, created a Christmas-themed train out of cardboard boxes and got together with the Daily Knead, a bakery located in Green River, to bake squash cookies.
“(The cookies) is more for the health and wellness aspect of Fuel Up to Play 60,” Duncan said. “It’s just to encourage healthy eating for everybody.”
They worked with Evonne Crumb from the Silver Sneakers program at the Green River Recreation Center to learn different stretches and safe exercises for their booklet.
Some of the exercises the girls demonstrated included simply turning the head slowly from side to side, rolling shoulders forward and back, shoulder stretches and heel/toe stretches.
After their presentation, the girls stuck around and visited with the seniors, talking about different sports and exercises to keep them fit.
Throughout the year, students from the Fuel Up to Play 60 program put on different events and projects to earn points for a trip to the end of the year summit.
One of the more popular events the program puts on is a smoothie competition, where each grade from Lincoln Middle School makes a fruit or vegetable smoothie then invites the local elementary school students to vote on which one is the best.
Lincoln Middle School is located at 350 Monroe Ave.
