ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Tigers boys' basketball program is a work in progress.
Under the first season of head coach Jeremy Main last year, the Tigers finished with a record of 6-17.
“When you’re trying to rebuild a program or build a program, it’s going to take a few years,” Main said. “A lot of what’s going to happen this year and the success we’ll have is based on what we did in the summertime and the offseason.”
Over the summer, the Tigers played in about 30 games over a variety of different tournaments.
“It kind of helped the program to gel and some of the guys to gel at different levels and get used to playing a little bit,” Main said.
“We played different competitions. We went down to Logan and played some pretty good teams. In some of the games we were competitive and some of the games we just got beat because they have a lot better athletes. There’s a lot better basketball down there. So, lots of our success this year will be predicated on what we did in the offseason.”
The Tigers were dead last in the state when it came to putting up points and shooting percentage, and Main said that most of the struggles came down to making sure the players understood the new offense and what shots were appropriate within their sets.
He hopes to create open outside shots by throwing the ball in the post or penetrating the paint, then kicking out to open shooters.
“Every school in America uses the gun, which is the machine that sits under the basket and shoots the ball out to you, so if we can get guys to dribble to the basket and kick out, guys are familiar and have muscle memory to be able to shoot shots like that,” Main said.
He also said they talked a lot about paint-touch 2s and paint-touch 3s.
“That’s when the ball gets rotated around in transition or in a set, somewhere the ball the touches the paint. We’re getting the ball closer to the basket,” Main explained.
“Obviously, the closer we get to the basket, the higher our shot percentage is going to go up.”
The Tigers have worked on their shooting a lot this offseason, getting players in the gym, fixing their form and putting them in game situations
“We just wanted them to get more shots up and the best way to do that is by putting them in those situations that they will see in games,” Main said.
This season, the Tigers will look to get out in transition and penetrate opposing defenses.
“I think we’re a little more athletic and more competitive this year,” Main said. “Even in our sets, I feel like we’re going to have a little bit of size inside and little more strength than we had last year. So, if we get the ball inside and get the defense to collapse, we can kick it out and get open shots.”
One of the team’s mottos this season is grit.
Main said last season’s team weren’t willing to sacrifice their bodies to take a charge or dive on the ball for a loose ball.
“My philosophy is that we’re going to beat teams simply because we work harder than they do,” he said. “There may be teams who are more athletic and who shoot better, but if we can compete with teams because we outwork them, eventually, we’re going to catch up to some of those better teams in state and hopefully give ourselves a chance.”
This season, Main’s wants to continue on improving the program and build it for a long-lasting future.
“For me, it’s how competitive can we be on a day-to-day basis. Honestly, I’m not looking at state. I’m not looking at regionals. I’m not looking at anything above and beyond our first day. That’s my focus right now and putting the right guys in place, building the program so that I know we have a future,” he said.
“It’s trying to be successful, be competitive now, but also build the program up as we go along.”
ROCK SPRINGS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 12 .......... Strannigan Invitational ………. Away ……… TBA
Friday, Dec. 13 ………. Strannigan Invitational ……… Away ……… TBA
Saturday, Dec. 14 ………. Strannigan Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Thursday, Dec. 19 ………. Flaming Gorge Classic ……… Home ……… TBA
Friday, Dec. 20 ………. Flaming Gorge Classic ……… Home ……… TBA
Saturday, Dec. 21 ………. Flaming Gorge Classic ……… Home ……… TBA
Thursday, Jan. 9 ………. Cheyenne Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, Jan. 10 ………. Cheyenne Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, Jan. 11 ………. Cheyenne Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, Jan. 18 ………. Laramie High School ………. Away ………. 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24 ………. Riverton High School ………. Home ………. 7:30 p.m. *
Saturday, Jan. 25 ………. Cody High School ………. Away ………. 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31 ………. Kelly Walsh High School ………. Home ………. 7:30 p.m. **
Thursday, Feb. 6 ………. Green River High School ………. Home ………. 7:30 p.m. ***
Saturday, Feb. 8 ………. Evanston Schools ………. Home (at WWCC) ………. 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14 ………. Jackson Hole High School ………. Away ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15 ………. Star Valley High School ………. Away ………. 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21 ………. Riverton High School ………. Away ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 ………. Cody High School ………. Home ………. 3:30 p.m. ****
Thursday, Feb. 27 ………. Green River High School ………. Away ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29 ………. Kelly Walsh High School ………. Away ………. 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5 ………. Regionals at Evanston ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, March 6 ………. Regionals at Evanston ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, March 7 ………. Regionals at Evanston ………. Away ………. TBA
Thursday, March 12 .......... State at Casper ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, March 13 .......... State at Casper ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, March 14 .......... State at Casper ………. Away ………. TBA
* Military Appreciation Night (Wear camo)
** Miners Appreciation Night (Wear black)
*** First Responders Appreciation Night (Wear blue/red)
**** Senior Night (Wear orange and black)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.