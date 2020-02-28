GREEN RIVER – The 2020 Make-A-Wish contest between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School came to an end Thursday night in between the two basketball games in Green River, raising more than $65,000 in total.
The money raised will benefit any child with life-threatening illnesses throughout the state of Wyoming.
“We realize these students can’t do it on their own. It truly is a community-supported event,” said Morgan Poloncic, CEO of Make-A-Wish Wyoming, before announcing the winning school.
“We truly want you to know how much we appreciate that.
“Five years from now – even 10 years from now – you might not remember where that $10 bill you threw in the donation bucket went. But I guarantee you the child’s wish that was made possible because of it; they will never forget it.”
Rock Springs High School won the contest by raising $37,001.
Green River High School raised $28,702.
Together the schools raised $65,703 to benefit the Make-A-Wish Wyoming program.
According to Poloncic, the two high schools in Sweetwater County annually raise more money than other county in the state.
