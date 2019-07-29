ROCK SPRINGS — Margaret Ann DePoyster Perry, 75, passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at her home in Rock Springs following a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and a former resident of Bellevue, Nebraska.
Mrs. Perry was born on July 22, 1943, in Lawton, Oklahoma, the daughter of Lewis Edward DePoyster and Lohrine Margaret Schernikow.
She attended schools in Bellevue, Nebraska, and was a 1961 graduate of Bellevue High School. Mrs. Perry also attended College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska, for four years where she earned a bachelor's degree in radiology.
Mrs. Perry married Harold E. Perry on Aug. 5, 1968 in Bellevue. They were married 50 years.
She worked as a radiology technician for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Medical Center for a total of 40 years. Mrs. Perry also worked for Exam One providing insurance physicals for the last five years.
Margaret was the first tech to perform bone densities in Rock Springs. She was also the head technician over the X-Ray Department for several years.
She was a member of the Elks Lodge and the Radiologic Technologist Association.
Mrs. Perry enjoyed spending time with family, traveling to Oregon, hearing the ocean, and loved the Wyoming Cowboys, her dogs Zeus and Tuffy and cats Moe and Ethel.
Survivors include her husband Harold E. Perry of Rock Springs; three daughters Andi DePoyster of Denver, Colorado, Stacy Wagner and husband Jesse of Rock Springs, and Emmy Nielsen and husband Thomas of Rock Springs; brother Jerry DePoyster and wife Jolynn of Rock Springs; sister Linda Anderson and husband Roger of Lincoln, Nebraska; two sisters-in-law Karen Cushman and husband Keith of Shelbyville, Illinois, and Carol Ann Bryars of Mobile, Alabama; one brother-in-law Lyle Perry and wife Vickie of Trinity, Texas; six grandchildren Amanda Williams, Kristina Garramone, Shelby Edwards, Dakota Edwards, Jordon Harbison, and Charlei Nielsen; four great-grandchildren Bailey Williams, Hayden Garramone, Hudsen Garramone, Elliot Williams; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Lester and Edna Perry; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be conducted at noon Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs. The family is going to have a toast at 12:30 p.m. and requests everyone to wear Wyoming colors. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.