ROCK SPRINGS – On Tuesday, Western Wyoming Community College announced in a press release that the men’s soccer program will be terminated effective the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Lu Sweet, the athletic director at Western Wyoming, said, “Western Wyoming Community College will be terminating the men’s soccer program effective the end of spring semester 2020. While the decision to terminate men’s soccer is difficult, continuing the program as it currently exists is contrary to our values and our mission. We hope to one day restructure and reinstate the program.”
Sweet said she could not comment any further.
Western will continue to offer women's soccer.
