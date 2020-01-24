ROCK SPRINGS -- According to the Rock Springs Police Department, the unexpected deaths of the young couple on Sherman Street resulted from a murder-suicide.
“The investigation indicated that Whitney Sewell (29) died from a gunshot wound as a result of homicide and that Hunter Sewell (26) died from a self-inflicted gunshot,” according to a press release that was sent out by the police department on Friday, Jan. 24, at 5:42 p.m.
The couple was found dead in their home on Sherman Street on Monday, Dec. 16.
During the investigation, detective sergeant Brenda Baker had been awaiting test results concerning the death of the young couple. It is not known what results she was waiting for.
On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Rocket Miner newsroom received an anonymous tip as to what caused the death. However, the information was not confirmed or denied by the police department. So, the newsroom decided to not release the unconfirmed information.
On Thursday, Jan. 23, Rock Springs police chief Dwane Pacheco notified the Rocket Miner as to why further information of the investigation took 39 days to be released, saying:
“We are sensitive to the family members and to the public regarding investigations of this time. We initially released there were no suspects being sought so that takes care of the public. We take all precautions to ensure we are confident in the information we release and I stand by our timeline and information released to date.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the police department stated on social media that “there is no indication there are any immediate threats to the public.”
The Sewells had individual memorial services on Monday, Dec. 23. A combined celebration of life followed.
