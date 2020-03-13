ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball program added another member to its squad.
On Sunday, March 8, the Mustangs signed Savannah McEwan, a 6-foot, 3-inch middle hitter from Woods Cross High School in Woods Cross, Utah.
McEwan caught the eye of Western Wyoming head coach Fredann Soto at a volleyball tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, in February.
“Great attitude, loves the game and will be a huge asset to the Mustang volleyball team,” Soto said. “I enjoyed watching her play and I cannot wait to work with her.”
On Saturday, Feb. 22, McEwan announced her commitment to the Mustangs and made it official about two weeks later.
During her senior season, McEwan played in 62 sets and recorded 93 kills with a .297 hitting percentage, along with 29 aces and 20 total blocks.
She helped lead the Woods Cross Wildcats to a 11-13 record and trip to the second round of the Utah High School Activities Association state tournament.
