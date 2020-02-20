ROCK SPRINGS – It was a big signing day for the Western Wyoming Community College men’s soccer program on Wednesday.
Rock Springs High School seniors Chase Whitman and Conner McCloskey made their commitment to the Mustangs official when they signed their national letter of intent to continue their soccer careers in their hometown.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the college level and getting to play here, in town, is even better. I can stay close to family and play soccer for two more years,” Whitman said.
McCloskey echoed his teammates sentiment of how thrilled he is to be playing in front of the hometown crowd for another two years.
“It’s really exciting that I can stay home and still play in front of the home fans that I’ve been playing in front of my whole life. I got a big support system so it means a lot,” he said.
The two Rock Springs standouts join fellow seniors Kreston Klein and Kevin Cervantes, who recently signed on the play for the Mustangs.
The four of them have been playing with one another for most of their lives and believe the camaraderie will help the Mustangs in the future.
“It’s great because me and those guys have been playing together since we were like 9 years old. We have a lot of chemistry. It’s good playing with each other because we know what each other is going to do on the field,” McCloskey said.
Whitman said the chemistry is important, but he’s also looking forward to the opportunity to improve as a team.
Both players have plenty of memories from their playing days at the high school and with the Rock Springs Avengers.
“The memories I’ve gotten over the years are just the friends I’ve made and the trips we’ve taken together,” Whitman said.
McCloskey said he has two memories he cherishes most from playing with the Tigers, including nearly besting the top-seeded Kelly Walsh in the playoffs a few years back.
“My favorite memory was probably my sophomore year when I got to play varsity with Kreston. It was a good opportunity,” he said.
“My other favorite memory was playing in the regional championship against Kelly Walsh. That was a crazy game. It was just super wet and they were supposed to be the top seed. We almost beat them, but ended up losing in a close game.”
The Mustangs also signed a current student at Western Wyoming to the soccer team.
Keita Cho-Chi is a student who came over from Koka, Japan. He tried out earlier this year for the team and wowed the coaching staff with offensive abilities.
“It’s very exciting. I’m very excited,” Cho-Chi said. “I want to give the team more attacking during the game. I want to score goals. I want to enjoy the game and attack.”
Cho-Chi came to the United States to learn the American culture and enhance his English skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.