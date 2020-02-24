ROCK SPRINGS – On a day dedicated to recognizing the sophomores, the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a home win over Northwest College, 99-58, on Saturday.
The win improved the Mustangs’ record to 26-4 on the season and 12-2 in Region IX of the National Junior College Athletic Association, which is the best mark in school history.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” said Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza on the historic season. “Coach (Kameron) Pearce and I talked about it yesterday. If we would’ve been told that we would be 26-4 and 12-2, I would’ve told you were lying.”
Soza quickly gave the credit to the players, especially the sophomores who decided to come back for a second season, which includes forward Manel Ayol, guard Jalen Blaize, guard Sindou Cissee, guard Trey Marble, guard LeChaun Duhart and forward Justin Boley.
“They trusted in a person they never met. They signed to a campus that they have never seen. We had some hardships last year and they could’ve bolted. The four of them decided to come back and be special,” Soza said.
“You throw in Justin Boley, who was injured most of the year last year, and add a piece like LeChaun Duhart, it makes it special group to coach.”
The Mustangs came out with a defensive game plan, holding the Northwest College Trappers to only nine points halfway through the first half.
They forced six steals and had three blocked shots as a team in the first half, while holding the Trappers to a 27% field goal percentage and 16% from behind the 3-point line.
“That was our mind frame going into this game. Our goal was to hold them under 60 points. They did that in the first half by only giving up 24 points, which is pretty remarkable,” Soza said.
The Mustangs put their foot on the Trappers’ throat in the second half, bursting out of halftime on a 25-8 run.
About two minutes into the second half, Marble found Ayol cutting back door and lobbed it up for the alley-oop slam.
Then seconds later, Ayol had another highlight dunk off the turnover to give the Mustangs a 56-28 advantage.
“Good teams eliminate second-chance points, transition points and when they get a big lead, they learn how to execute,” Soza said.
The Mustangs took control and never looked back. They shot 43% from the 3-point range to blow the Trappers out of the gym and end the regular season.
Five players finished the game in double figures.
Ayol led the team in scoring with 20 points on seven-for-nine shooting and grabbed seven boards along the way.
Marble filled the stat sheet with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim had another double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also led the Mustangs in assists with six.
Blaize and freshman forward Trevor Trost each had 11 points.
With the historic regular season over and done with, Soza said it’s time for the fun part to begin with Region IX playoffs beginning in less than a week.
“We talked about it that 26-4 doesn’t mean anything if you don’t have hardware. We’re at that point. I told Coach Pearce that it’s been a different vibe with this group since last week,” he said.
“During practices, they don’t come joking and laughing around as much as they used to. They come to work. We’re trying to tighten up some loose things like communication and execution.
“I think there’s a different mind frame going forward. I think they’re going to enjoy this for 24 hours and they understand we got to get back to work.”
The Trappers will return to Rushmore Gymnasium on Saturday, Feb. 29, to face the Mustangs at 2 p.m. in the first game of the 2020 postseason.
