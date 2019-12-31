ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team returned home for their final game of 2019 on Monday.
The Mustangs ultimately lost to the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles, 86-40, but head coach Mike Swenson said there were some positives that could be taken from the game.
“I’m very proud of how my guards play,” he said. “I got in foul trouble early with my bigs so we had to go guards only and we had a mismatch every single time because they would dump it down low to their post so it’s a guard on a post.
“We weren’t expecting to be in that situation. That was probably a coaching error, if anything, because I didn’t put us in that predicament and put us in that situation to learn how to guard that.
The Mustangs fell behind early, allowing the Golden Eagles to score the game’s 15 points.
But the Mustangs did a better job in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 11 points with 7:25 left when freshman guard Tori Ross banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it a 25-14 ball game.
Ross finished with eight points and led the Mustangs on the boards, grabbing five rebounds.
Swenson was pleased to see freshman guard Sayre Thomas find her shooting stroke.
Thomas is coming off an ACL injury and led the Mustangs in scoring with 15 points off the bench, shooting 50 percent from the field and knocking down three 3-pointers in the process.
“You know what, Sarye needed that game. Sarye needed that game for Sarye,” he said. “She needed that game scoring wise because the reason she was recruited to be here was because of the things she did in high school at Rock Springs. She could create for herself. She could score.
“That game was good for her. That’s the confidence I need and maybe that’s going to get her over the hump that maybe she starts to think that this thing doesn’t hurt as bad as she thought.”
The Mustangs turned the ball over 25 times compared to the eight turnovers committed by the Golden Eagles.
The lack of scoring in the first and third quarters also hurt the Mustangs. They only scored six points in the first and eight in the third. After the game, Swenson told the team that having single-digit quarters at the collegiate level is unacceptable.
“The thing about it is they didn’t take points away from us. Those were just shots we missed,” he said. “We had uncontested layups that we missed, uncontested shots that we missed. Those are things that we just got to knock down.”
This was the Mustangs’ first home game in nearly two months. They last played at Rushmore Gymnasium on Nov. 2 and Swenson said it great to be back in front of the home crowd.
“I was so pleased with those that came out. I wish we could’ve given them a better showing,” he said. “I love it when people come out to support Western and the local community college. With our high school being out, I saw some of our high school players out there too with their families. It’s great to see.”
However, the Mustangs get back on the road on Saturday when they travel to Cheyenne to face the Otero Junior College Lady Rattlers at noon.
