STERLING, Colo. – The historic season for the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team continues
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Mustangs brought home the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Championship after defeating the hosting Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen Saturday night, 82-66.
“We set a plan to be successful and to do something at Western Wyoming that has only been done one other time. Breaking records, winning games, players of year and coach of the year, is something special. People told me I was taking a high-risk, high-reward type of opportunity and we ran with it. I’m just so excited for these kids,” said Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza, who is only in his second season with the Mustangs.
Just like the previous two games against McCook Community College and Gillette College, the Mustangs trailed early on in the game. But just like many times before, the Mustangs persevered, kept their composure and managed to take control of the game in the second half.
Northeastern took a narrow 38-35 lead into halftime where the Mustangs made a plan to attack the Plainsmen early in the second half, according to Soza.
“We went into halftime and just talked about different ways to attack the defense and finally our guys made the small adjustments, and we jumped on them quickly at the start of the second half,” Soza said.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim got the Mustangs started with a series of moves in the post to make it a one-point game, 38-37, in favor of the Plainsmen 20 seconds into the second frame.
About a minute into the second half, the Mustangs forced the Plainsmen to use a timeout. About 30 seconds later, Prim was fouled by Northeastern sophomore Mohamed Diallo. Prim knocked down both of his free throws to give the Mustangs their first lead since early in the first half, 39-38.
With 17:20 left to go, Northeastern tied the game at 43 with a 3-pointer. But the Mustangs proceeded to go on a 15-6 run over the next five minutes to build a nine-point advantage, 58-49.
But the Plainsmen wouldn’t back down. They used a 13-2 run to take back the lead.
“That’s when I called that timeout. We’ve been in that situation all year. Our baskets weren’t falling, so we’re going to start on the defensive end to jump start our offense,” Soza said.
“The guys believed in it because we’ve had games like this all year like USU Eastern, Colorado Northwest, at Casper, at Gillette. We’ve struggled, but our guys understand that it doesn’t matter who scores, just as long as we win.”
The Mustangs took back the lead with 6:29 left to play. Sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart got the steal just past midcourt, passed it up to sophomore guard Sindou Cissee, who then found sophomore guard Trey Marble open for an open 3-pointer to give them a 63-62 advantage.
Western Wyoming laid it on the Plainsmen from that point on to guide them to the championship victory.
The Mustangs held the Plainsmen scoreless over the final three minutes, building a double-digit lead with 1:42 left to go.
When the final buzzer sounded, the electric home crowd that filled the gym in Sterling went silent. The echoes of cheers from Western Wyoming players, coaches and fans filled its absence.
Six Mustangs scored in double figures.
Marble led the team in scoring with 17 points, dishing out four assists and grabbing two rebounds along the way. Duhart ended the night with 16 points, knocking down four-of-six from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Manel Ayol, Cissee and Prim each had 11 points. Freshman forward Trevor Trost chipped in 10 points.
Cissee, Marble and Duhart each earned first-team all-tournament honors. Ayol and Trost received second-team all-tournament recognition.
For Soza, the championship victory was bittersweet because he was facing a familiar team in Northeastern – a place where he was an assistant coach for 10 years before taking the head coaching job at Western Wyoming.
“It’s a little bittersweet. It’s a little exciting. It’s a little sad. It’s every emotion involved,” he said.
“It hurts a little because Coach Trenkle is kind of like a brother to me. We’ve been through a lot of stuff personally. In my personal life, I lost a mentor of mine who was a head coach hall of famer here in Lowell Roumph. To see so many faces and friends who meant so much to me when I spent my time here. It was a great homecoming.
“But it’s also sweet because we were able to establish our own identity at Western Wyoming. We established something for the future. I think we can keep moving forward. I think the future is bright at Western Wyoming.”
With the win, the Mustangs improved to 30-4 on the season – the school’s best record in history. The win also earns Western Wyoming an automatic bid to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, which begins Monday, March 16.
The Mustangs are the No. 13 seed at the national tournament. They are scheduled to play the No. 20 seed Angelina College Roadrunners at 6:30 p.m. Central time in the first round.
“The styles of basketball throughout junior college basketball are so different. My team is really disciplined compared to a lot of other teams when it comes to ball movement, understanding rotations, not just putting our head down and trying to attack people,” Soza said.
“We’re probably going to play bigger and better athletes, but what it comes down to in March is who is tougher, who plays together and who could execute.”
