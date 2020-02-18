ROCK SPRINGS – The two-time defending Region IX wrestling champion Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs have a little chip on their shoulder going into this year’s regional tournament at Northwest in Powell.
The Mustangs are ranked No. 2 in the nation going into the Feb. 22 tournament after holding down the No. 1 spot for about 16 weeks this season.
"I think we're very confident. You know we lost the dual against Clackamas, who is now the No. 1 team in the country. I think we realized that we have some work to do,” said Art Castillo, the head coach of the Mustangs.
“That was good for us. I think that we're confident in our work and it's a seasoned-veteran team. They've been there before. They have championship experience and I think they feel pretty good about it.”
There is some added motivation for the Mustangs as they head into the regional tournament ranked No. 2. Castillo said it opens up some space for his team to compete without the extra weight on their shoulders.
“I think a lot of the guys were kind of holding on to some of those things and were underperforming because of that added pressure. Now, I'm actually kind of grateful to kind of release that from us,” he said.
“We know what we're capable of doing and we know we're amongst the best. We just got to go out there and deliver.”
With seven sophomores on the roster, Castillo said his wrestlers are starting to reach their full potential and do so at the right time.
“They’re doing what they’re capable of doing. We're in the postseason now, so we're starting to peak now. Now is the most important time of the year,” he said.
“We've been really critical on uneven wins and pretty good wins on how we can extend that lead or distance ourselves. I think they're all kind of understanding that and figuring that out. I think that everyone has stepped up at one time or another.”
Currently, the Mustangs tout nine wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes.
They include sophomore Kyle Evans (No. 4 in 133), sophomore Kedric Coonis (No. 4 in 141), sophomore Joey Revelli (No. 4 in 149), freshman Anthony Herrera (No. 3 in 157), sophomore Jared Bird (No. 4 in 165), freshman Andrew Nicholson (No. 5 in 174), freshman Jace Anderson (No. 6 in 184), sophomore Tucker Tomlinson (No. 3 in 197) and sophomore Landon Brown (No. 4 in 285).
Castillo is expecting all seven and some more to qualify for the national tournament, which is held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 6-7.
"I'm expecting to qualify all 10 and win the tournament. Immediately when we're done, we're going to celebrate and enjoy that, then get right to work and get ready for the national tournament,” he said.
The Mustangs have their eyes set on revenge down the road. Not only did the Clackamas Cougars top Western Wyoming earlier this season, but they knocked off the Mustangs in the semifinals of the national tournament last year and eventually becoming the national champions.
“They're really good and well coached. Now they have the target of No. 1 on their shoulders,” Castillo said.
“Now we're officially the hunters again. I think we kind of like that role and we have a little bit of a bitter taste in our mouth after that defeat, so I think that's good for us.”
