ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team dropped a close one at home to the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles on Wednesday, 58-50.
The Mustangs battled throughout the game, but missed shots and defensive breakdowns ultimately hurt the team down the stretch, according to head coach Mike Swenson.
“We had a great first quarter and then have an eight-point second quarter. It’s just missed shots. We just got to knock them down. Turnovers were down for the most part all game. We had nine in the first half but ended with 12,” Swenson said.
“We have mental breakdowns defensively. We had brain farts because we were tired. We told them that can’t happen.”
The Mustangs came out strong in the first quarter. Freshman guard Brittney Henrie came out firing, knocking down her first 3-pointers and scoring nine of Western’s first 11 points.
The Mustangs took a 18-17 lead with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Freshman guard Sami Lewis drove to the paint to draw in the Golden Eagles’ defense and found freshman guard Tori Ross open in the corner for the 3-pointer.
The Golden Eagles began to slowly pull away in the second quarter, but the Mustangs managed to weather the storm and go into halftime only down seven points, 33-26.
However, the Mustangs started off slow in the third quarter, allowing the Golden Eagles to begin the second half with a 7-1 run to create a 15-point advantage with 5:35 remaining in the period.
Western Wyoming freshman center LaDaitra Hobson took over from that point on to pull the Mustangs within striking distance.
She personally went on an 8-0 run over a two-minute span to bring the Mustangs within seven points.
With 5:17 left in the third quarter, Henrie found Hobson in the paint for a midrange jumper. Less than a minute later, Hobson used a series of post moves to score.
With 3:49 remaining she had an easy layup with the assist from Lewis and then knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a 42-35 game.
“Our offense is totally different with her out there. Coach (Jordan) Giles pointed that out in the locker room. The girls saw that and they understand that. Post play is very important in the game of basketball and she is a difference maker,” Swenson said.
But with about three minutes remaining, Hobson picked up her fourth foul, which forced her to exit the game. The Golden Eagles took advantage of her absence and pushed their lead back to double digits going into the fourth quarter, 46-36.
The Mustangs made a final push with about three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. They ended the game on a 6-0 run, but ultimately ran of time to mount a comeback.
Hobson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Western Wyoming in both categories.
Henrie and sophomore guard Kirstin Gourlay each finished the game with 11 points. Henrie also had four rebounds and four assists. Gouray grabbed seven rebounds and also had two steams.
On Saturday, the Mustangs try to bounce back when they host the Eastern Wyoming College Lancers at home at 2:30 p.m.
