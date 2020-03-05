STERLING, Colo. – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team advanced to the third round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX tournament hosted by Northeastern Junior College on Thursday.
The Mustangs started off slow, but they found their offensive groove in the middle of the first half against the McCook Community College Indians en route to an 82-69 victory.
“I thought they did a good job. McCook was playing at a high level going into that game,” Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza said.
“We knew it would be a competitive game, and I think McCook did a great job defensively, switching everything and taking away a lot of the stuff that we’re used to and pushing guys to the baseline, instead of letting us attack the middle.”
The Indians, who lost to the Mustangs in late November by 18 points, came out tough, holding a narrow lead for about the first seven minutes of the game. That’s around the time when Western Wyoming sophomore guard Sindou Cissee checked into the game to provide a much-needed spark for the Mustangs by scoring six-straight points.
With 13:23 left to go in the first half, Cissee stole the offensive rebound and quickly put it back up for two points to tie the game at 14.
Seconds later, freshman forward Trevor Trost stole the ball around midcourt and found Cissee flashing to the basket for the two-hand slam to give the Mustangs their first lead of the game, 16-14.
With 11:35 left in the first, Cissee was on the break again. He converted the fast break layup to make it a 18-14 advantage for the Mustangs, which forced McCook to burn its first timeout of the game.
“Sindou has done a phenomenal job. He works out and gets to the gym every morning around 8 o’clock. He works for about an hour and a half. I told you that we’re going to go as far as he carries us,” Soza said.
“Dayne (Prim), Manel (Ayol) and Trevor kind of struggled on the offensive end, but when we got two guards like LeChaun and Trey Marble that can carry a team, then you throw in a guy like Sindou, who can carry a team, you’re a hard team to beat.”
With 3:33 left to go in the first half, the Indians regained the lead, 29-28. But the Mustangs used a 9-2 run to go into halftime with a six-point lead.
The Mustangs pressed their foot on the gas pedal and quickly pushed their lead to double digits about two minutes into the second frame, 45-34.
Soza said the second-half turnaround was due to adjustments the team made at halftime to attack the paint and not settle for jump shots.
“We just made some adjustments in the locker room on how we were going to attack their defense, and it opened up right away from the get go. One thing about our guys is that they listen and they do what they’re told, then they excel,” Soza said.
“We talked about not settling for long-range jump shots. I think we were 3 for 16 from 3s. If you take those out of our shooting percentage, I think we were 13 of 19 from the field. I mean, we got whatever we wanted when we were patient.”
The Mustangs maintained the double-digit lead for most of the second half until about 10 minutes left to go in the game when the Indians went on a short run to bring them within five points, 58-53.
The Mustangs kept composure and withstood the storm to regain a double-digit lead with 1:28 left to go after sophomore guard Trey Marble was able to go 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.
Western Wyoming shot 55% from the field and 32% from the 3-point line.
Sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart led the Mustangs in scoring with 17 points, shooting 63% from the field. Marble was right behind him with 16 points, grabbing five rebounds and handing out three assists along the way. Cissee had 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Freshman forward Dayne Prim chipped in 13 points, and Trost finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
The Mustangs face a familiar foe on Friday at 5 p.m. when they go against the Gillette College Pronghorns. The teams played each other twice during the regular season with Western Wyoming winning both contests.
On Jan. 8, the Mustangs defeated the Pronghorns at home, 89-76.
On Jan. 29, the Mustangs needed late comeback to beat the Pronghorns in overtime, 113-109.
Soza said the team just needs to play within themselves, defend and control the glass, but ultimately, it’s the team that plays with more tenacity and chemistry that will prevail.
“I think our guys understand and believe each other more than anything. They know that if they can control the boards and score, that gives us an opportunity to win. We got to do a better job defensively,” he said.
“When we played them at home, I think they shot the ball very well in the second half. When we played them at their place, they shot 60% from 3. It is what it is. Whoever is tougher and whoever sticks together typically wins the game.”
