SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- After beginning the season 4-0, the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Saturday to the hosting Western Nebraska Community College Cougars, 90-83.
The teams exchanged baskets in the first half before the Mustangs pulled away with a 49-41 lead going into halftime.
However, the Mustangs struggled to contain Western Nebraska sophomore guard Teddy Allen, who hit 7 of his 11 shots from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 43.
Western Wyoming sophomore guard Jalen Blaize came off the bench to lead the Mustangs in scoring with 21 points. All of his points came from behind the 3-point line, connecting on 7 of 12 attempts.
As a team, the Mustangs shot about 45 percent on 14 attempts from the 3-point range.
Western Wyoming sophomore guard Sindou Cisse and freshman forward Dayne Prim each tallied 14 points.
Prim finished with his third double-double of the season with 15 boards. Cisse also finished with seven rebounds and seven assists.
The Mustangs are back home on Tuesday when they play the Utah State University Eastern Golden Eagles starting at 6 p.m.
