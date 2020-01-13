ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball took down the Sheridan College Generals on Saturday, Jan. 11, in Rushmore Gymnasium, 103-84.
The Mustangs came out with a bang, scoring their first basket via an alley-oop.
Sophomore guard Trey Marble threw up the alley-oop pass to find sophomore forward Manel Ayol cutting to the basket, who slammed it in to get things started for the Mustangs.
Throughout the first half, the Mustangs and Generals exchanged baskets and exchanged the lead eight times.
With 5:41 left to go in the first half, Western Wyoming secured the lead for good when Ayol grabbed the defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for the layup to give his team a 26-25 advantage.
That play sparked a 19-5 run for the Mustangs to give them their biggest lead of the first half with 1:17 left.
Freshman forward Trevor Trost kept Western Wyoming in it throughout the half, scoring 13 of his 21 points in the first 20 minutes of action. He hit six-of-seven from the field, including a 3-pointer. He also grabbed nine rebounds in the game.
The Mustangs took a 43-36 lead into halftime.
By midway through the second half, the Mustangs had built an 18-point lead when Trost found sophomore guard Jalen Blaize for a 3-pointer to give them a 67-49 point advantage.
But the Generals wouldn’t back down. With seven minutes left in the game, they had cut the Mustangs lead to five points, 75-70.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim had clutch defensive and offensive plays to keep the Mustangs afloat. He finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals, knocking down five-of-six free throws.
With 4:46 left to go, Ayol hit a 3-pointer to regain a double-digit lead for the Mustangs, 82-72.
Western Wyoming began to pull away from that point on, improving their record to 16-2 on the season and 2-0 in Region IX-North of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The Mustangs currently sit No. 2 in the Region IX-North standings behind the Casper College Thunderbirds. The two teams will face each other on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Casper.
Marble led the Mustangs in scoring with 25 points. He also had four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Ayol finished with 22 points, grabbing eight rebounds in the process.
On Wednesday, The Mustangs travel to Powell to take on the Northwest College Trappers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.