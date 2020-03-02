ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team advanced to the next stage of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX tournament on Saturday.
The Mustangs hosted the Northwest College Trappers for the second consecutive week and defeated them by 27 points, 84-57.
According to Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza, the primary goal of the Mustangs last week was keeping the team motivated to play against a team they had beaten twice already this season.
“We talked about having an emotional letdown. I mean, we’ve played Northwest twice already. The first time, we won on their court by 31. Then we won last Saturday by 41. It was a week of trying to motivate our guys. They know that if they come out and compete at a low level, anything is possible,” Soza said.
“I reminded our sophomores about that last year. Last year’s game, we swept Eastern Wyoming (during the regular season) and they came in here and beat us on our own home court because we weren’t mentally ready to play. That’s something we harped on our guys all week long.”
Both teams struggled at the start of game, going scoreless for the first two and half minutes.
About five minutes into the game, the Mustangs got their first lead when sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart knocked down the corner 3-point shot off the assist from sophomore guard Trey Marble to make it 7-4.
Duhart was efficient from behind the arc, hitting four-of-seven from 3-point range. He led the Mustangs in scoring with 16 points.
“LeChaun has been under the weather the last two weeks. He’s been fighting a pretty severe cold that he ended up passing to his roommate. I think LeChaun is finally getting that spark and extra kick of energy because he’s starting to shake off all the side effects of that cold away,” Soza said.
The Mustangs would hold on to the lead for the remainder of the game.
Freshman center Tray Pierce came into the game about five minutes into the game and quickly provided a spark off the bench.
On his first possession, he was able to throw down a two-hand slam. Minutes later, he knocked down two midrange jump shots on back-to-back possessions.
He finished the game with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
“I’ll be honest with you, Tray Pierce has been phenomenal in practice over the last few weeks. I need to play him more. I keep telling myself, ‘I need to play him more. I need to play him more,’” Soza said.
“It was a golden opportunity for him today to build that confidence going into the second part of the Region IX tournament because if we’re going to make a run, we need him at a high level.”
With 11:29 left to go in the first half, the Mustangs built a double digit advantage after sophomore guard Jalen Blaize found freshman forward Trevor open for the 3-pointer to make it, 21-10.
By halftime, the Mustangs had blown the game wide open. They entered the second half with a 44-25 advantage and even got larger from there.
With about eight minutes remaining in the game, Western Wyoming built its biggest lead of the game, 70-37.
Trost finished the game with 11 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Manel Ayol added nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Sophomore guard Sindou Cissee filled the stat sheet. He had four points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds.
With the win, the Mustangs improve their overall record to 27-4 and travel to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, on Tuesday to compete in the remainder of the Region IX tournament.
Western Wyoming plays McCook Community College on Thursday at 3 p.m.
