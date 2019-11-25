ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team won both of its road games over the weekend, improving its season record to 7-1.
On Friday, Nov. 22, the Mustangs defeated the McCook Community College Indians, 84-66.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Mustangs pulled out a victory against the North Platte Community College Knights, 83-79, after giving up a double-digit lead in the first half.
Against the McCook Indians, the Mustangs took control of the game early, taking a 23-point lead in the first half.
The Mustangs shot over 55 percent from the field in the game, converting on over 52 percent of their shots from 3-point range.
Sophomore guard Sindou Cisse led the Mustangs in scoring with 17 points. He also pulled down five rebounds.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim had 16 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart finished with 15 points and four assists. Freshman forward Trevor Trost had 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
Against the Knights, the Mustangs got off to a fast start, obtaining a double-digit lead in the first half.
However, the Mustangs allowed the Knights to get back in the game in the second half before securing the four-point victory.
Prim led the team in scoring with 21 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Manel Ayol finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Trey Marble had 12 points and three assists. Trost finished with 11 points and five rebounds, while sophomore guard Jalen Blaize contributed 10 points.
According to Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza, the Mustangs got complacent in the second half of both games over the weekend, saying the team gave up too many open driving lanes.
“We controlled the game defensively from the opening tip (of both games),” he said. “We just came out in the second half flat.
“We kind of dictate our fate. Sometimes, we are our worst enemies. But I’m really proud of how the guys hung in there and got the job done.”
On Friday, they travel to Salt Lake City to face the Snow College Badgers (5-4) at 3 p.m. in the Salt Lake Community College Invitational.
The Mustangs and Badgers are familiar with each other, having faced one another earlier this month on Nov. 8.
The Mustangs pulled out the three-point victory, 83-80, in Riverton.
“This game on Friday is going to be a battle,” said Soza.
Since the last time the two teams faced, the Badgers have gone 4-2, which includes a two-point victory over No. 2-ranked Southwestern Florida on Nov. 22.
On Saturday, the Mustangs are scheduled to face Salt Lake Community College.
