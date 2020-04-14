Growing up in Texas, I spent most of my childhood outdoors. Whether it was riding bikes with my neighborhood friends to the creek, going camping with the family or making a day trip to the beach, we were always finding new ways to get outside to enjoy the sunshine.
I made my big move to Wyoming in early November and to be honest with you, adjusting to the Rocky Mountain cold weather from the humid heat of Southeast Texas has been a bit of a challenge.
By now, my blood has thickened up a bit and the cold weather doesn’t bother me as much.
But last week, we saw the weather shoot up to the low 60s. Wow! It felt amazing.
I hadn’t felt that since I left my hometown. I soaked up as much of the sunshine as I possibly could.
I went for walks and runs with my dog Rocky. We hiked up White Mountain. We visited the petroglyphs and even found some time to play in the water at the Flaming Gorge. It was a good time and I think I may have even gotten a little bit of a tan.
But the most fun I had was hooping. On one of our walks, we came across a basketball hoop not too far away from my apartment. I told myself that I needed to go get some shots up, so that’s exactly what I did the next day.
With just me and my basketball, I walked over to the hoop and three hours went by like that.
I forgot how much I had missed just shooting around.
When I was growing up, we always had a hoop in the driveway. I spent hours out there pretending like I hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer to win the championship.
“3 … 2 … 1 … It’s good! Johnson wins the game!” Every hooper growing up can relate to that situation.
Basketball is my first love. My whole life revolved around it as a child.
During the summer, I would spend my days out there in the driveway playing around with other kids from the neighborhood or teaching my younger brother a thing or two about the game.
During the school year, I’d come home and hoop.
When I was shooting around the other day, I felt like a kid again. It was just me, a hoop and a ball. That’s all I needed growing up and it was exactly what I needed during these times we’re living in now.
For a few hours that day, I wasn’t in Rock Springs, Wyoming. I felt like I was in my driveway back home playing some basketball.
I didn’t think about life. I surely didn’t think about the coronavirus. I just thought about hitting that game winner at the buzzer to win the game.
It filled a void I’ve been missing since everything was canceled because of the coronavirus.
March Madness was canceled. The NJCAA national basketball tournament was canceled. The high school state tournament was canceled. The NBA postponed the season.
My favorite sport vanished in a blink of an eye.
There’s a feeling you get when you hear the sound of a ball going through the net. It’s a relaxing feeling. It’s a good feeling. It’s a feeling I miss.
The quarantine is temporary. The social distancing is temporary. It’s important to remember that.
Whenever it’s all over, we can go back to our regular lives.
In the meantime, if you got a hoop in the driveway or nearby, go out and get some shots up.
You can thank me later.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. You can reach him via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com. Follow him on Twitter at @iamtylerjohnson.
