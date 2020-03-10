Sometimes, the story writes itself.
The plot, the characters, the rising action, the climax and the ending are handed to the writer and it’s up to them to put it all together. It makes the life of a journalist easy, especially when the story is as compelling as what I experienced last week.
Not only am I sports reporter for the Rocket Miner, but I’m also a volunteer assistant coach for the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team. When the Mustangs traveled to Sterling, Colorado, to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX, I had the opportunity to go with them.
It was a great chance for me to document the team’s travels and its games in an already historic season for the Mustangs.
There are a lot of key elements to this story, and it begins with the coaches, head coach Steven Soza and assistant coach Kameron Pearce.
You see, the tournament was held at Northeastern Junior College, a place Soza and Pearce are quite familiar with. Before taking the head coaching job at Western Wyoming, Soza was the assistant at NJC for 10 seasons. And one of his players during that time period was Pearce, who played at NJC from 2010-2011 and again from 2012-2013.
It was a cool moment watching them coach the Mustangs in their old stomping grounds.
It was an even cooler moment watching them coach against their former team in the championship game and then winning the thing in front of a crowd filled with familiar faces they had met during their time here.
I made the joke while we were in Sterling that Soza could run for mayor in that town. It seemed like everywhere we went, whether it was a restaurant to eat or high school gym to practice, Soza was shaking hands and greeting everyone with a smile.
He was on the campaign trail. However, instead of trying to win an election, he was trying to win a championship that the basketball program at Western Wyoming hadn’t seen in nearly a decade.
On the players’ side of things, each game was a battle.
The Mustangs trailed in each of the three games they played at the Region IX tournament. But in each game, the team stepped up to overcome an early deficit to win by double figures.
They rallied behind their head coach and used their defense to create offense. They demonstrated each game that it’s not how you start, but it’s how you finished.
But the finale was the best. The Mustangs were down at halftime to the NJC Plainsmen in the championship game. In the previous two games, the Mustangs had managed recapture the lead before the break.
This time, the Mustangs needed a second-half surge to claim the Region IX title. And they did just that, building a nine-point lead early in the second half. The Plainsmen made an effort to come back and they did, but the Mustangs had been there, done that before and kept their composure to bury the Plainsmen by double digits before the final buzzer sounded.
The young men on the Mustangs roster are a special group. I had the privilege of getting to know them for five days last week.
They were always kind to everyone they encountered. They always showed up on time. They never complained when they had to get up early or go to bed at certain time.
According to Soza, they dealt with a lot of adversity throughout the season and never grumbled. The adversity the team faced was the daily grind of junior college athletics, like traveling and sleeping on buses, living in hotels, eating fast food and making sure they’re still able to compete at a high level.
Trust me, it’s easier said than done.
On our travel to Sterling, we faced similar obstacles. The Sunday before we left, there was a pretty significant snowstorm that even caused a major pileup between Rock Springs and Wamsutter. The weather forced the team and I to travel north to Lander then back down again to Rawlins before taking a left on Interstate 80.
The trip from Lander to Rawlins was an eventful one. At first the roads were fine, but suddenly, we were faced with high winds and icy roads. As a person who grew up in Texas, I’m not too familiar with driving in that kind of condition, so my grip on the steering wheel was tight.
We dropped our speed tremendously and made it to Rawlins with no problem. We stopped for gas before making our long journey down I-80.
I was afraid we might encounter similar road conditions, but the roadways were clear and we were flying. In no time, we made it to Cheyenne and stopped for dinner at Chick-Fil-A. Oh, how I missed Chick-Fil-A and that chicken sandwich. I hadn’t enjoyed one since moving here from Texas. And it was delicious.
By 11:30 p.m., we had made it to our hotel in Sterling. In total, we drove nine hours on the road in what is normally a five-hour road trip. The team was tired and the ones driving – me especially – were dog tired.
I got a glimpse as to what the team had dealt with over the course of the six-month season. But then again, not really because they still had games to play and all I had to do was take pictures and write game stories. They had to do the hard part.
Like I said before, the Mustangs is a great group of young men. They made my trip with them easy and my job even easier.
I told them throughout the week, “I didn’t come here to write a story on y’all taking second, third or fourth place. Y’all better win this thing.” And they did. They did so with class and grace. Despite being heckled by opposing fans at times, they kept their eyes set on the goal of bringing a Region IX championship back to Rock Springs.
It was an honor to be with them and document their title run. I’ve enjoyed my time covering them this season. It has truly been one helluva ride for me. I can’t even imagine what it has been like for them.
The Region IX championship earned the Mustangs an automatic bid to the NJCAA national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. They leave on Thursday and, unfortunately, I won’t be able to make the trip with them this time.
I wish them the best of luck and I hope they know that I’ll be rooting for them, along with many others here in Sweetwater County.
It’s been a pleasure covering this team this season. I know they’re going to go there and shock the world like they’ve been doing all season long. Pony Up!
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner. Follow him on Twitter @iamtylerjohnson for exclusive sports coverage and post-game interviews with players. Contact him via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com.
