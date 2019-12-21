Ah, yes. It’s Christmas time and there’s plenty of things to be joyful for.
From the birth of Jesus Christ to the fat man that comes down the chimney every year, we can all be cheerful for the holiday season.
For me, I usually get into the Christmas spirit right after Thanksgiving dinner. I put on my Santa hat, decorate the Christmas tree and then I sit down on the couch to binge watch my favorite Christmas movies with either a cup of hot chocolate or eggnog in hand.
I usually watch the same movies over and over again because Christmas movies are some of my all-time favorite movies and I can only watch them one month out of the entire year.
This year I decided to take the time to rank my favorite movies and it was harder than I thought because there are so many holiday classics.
I asked around the Rocket Miner newsroom to find out what my co-workers favorite movies were and it was shocking how different everyone’s list was.
The older generation chose movies like “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas” and “A Christmas Carol.” Classic movies, yes. However, these movies have been known to put me to sleep in the past.
The younger generation chose movies like “Elf,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Jim Carrey version), “Home Alone” and “The Santa Clause.”
While my list is very similar to the movies chosen by the younger folks in the newsroom, I do have some differences as well.
As a fair warning, not everyone is going to agree with my list. There might be some that make people wonder if it’s even a Christmas movie. Also, there might be some spoilers so read with discretion.
But from what I’ve learned over the last week or so is that everyone has different tastes in genres and ideas as to what makes a Christmas movie indeed a Christmas movie.
So, without further or do, I give you my favorite movies to enjoy during Christmas time, starting with No. 5:
5. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Jim Carrey version) directed by Ron Howard
I remember when this movie came out. I was 7 years old. When it was released in theaters, I had just busted my chin while rollerblading at my own birthday party and my mother was pregnant with my younger brother. So, needless to say, it was an eventful year in my household.
Jim Carrey’s version of the Grinch quickly became a favorite of mine. I thought he was hilarious in the movie and his transformation to the revenge-seeking, green Dr. Seuss character was remarkable. It also didn’t take me long to memorize the entire movie, which shows how often I watched the movie. Sorry, mom and dad.
The story about how the Christmas spirit of Cindy Lou Who touched the grumpy old Grinch to become a lover of all things Christmas is inspiring and true testament to what the true meaning of Christmas is. That’s why it will forever be in my Top 5.
4. “The Santa Clause” directed by John Pasquin
This is probably one of the first Christmas movies I remember. I was 2 years old when it was released and for me, no one has been able to portray Santa Claus better than Tim Allen.
It’s the story about a workaholic, divorced dad trying to connect with his son during the holiday season. However, his lack of faith in Santa Claus and the Christmas season seems to steer him further away from his son. That is until Scott Calvin (played by Allen) wanders outside on Christmas morning to find Santa on his roof.
“Hey you!” is the iconic phrase Calvin shouts that caused the red-coated, white bearded man to fall to his ultimate demise. However, by the wishes of his son, Calvin puts on the suit and helps finish Santa’s deliveries.
Calvin then becomes the Santa Claus and finds a new relationship with his son, despite his best effort to remain Scott Calvin. It’s a classic, hilarious movie that will forever hold a special place in my heart.
3. “Die Hard” directed by John McTiernan
I know, I know. You’re probably thinking to yourself, “This is not a Christmas movie.” But on the contrary it is indeed a Christmas movie.
It takes place during a Christmas party and there is at least 15 different Christmas references. To me, that definitely labels it as a Christmas movie.
It’s the story about a New York policeman John McClane who just flew to Los Angeles to visit his estranged wife and kids, hoping to rekindle their relationship. Then, out of nowhere, “exceptional thief” by the name of Hans Gruber intrudes Nakatomi Tower to hold the Christmas party hostage while trying to steal over $600 million.
But what they didn’t see coming was the heroics of McClane, who becomes impossible to kill.
Like I said, some of you may disagree. But I encourage you to watch the movie again and count the Christmas references and songs used. There’s plenty to make it a legitimate Christmas movie.
2. “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” directed by Chris Columbus
You’re probably wondering why I have two movies listed in the same slot in my Top 5 rankings. Well, the explanation is simple. It’s because you can’t watch the first “Home Alone” without then watching the sequel. It’s a pair.
The story of a child going through the holiday season alone two years in a row because his family either abandoned him or lost him at the airport became an instant Christmas classic in the early 1990s.
In the first movie, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister was stranded by his family while they traveled to Paris after wishing he would never see them again. Well, he got his wish and was forced to defend his home from the wet bandits, which were played by the legendary Joe Pesci and some other guy named Daniel Stern. He defends his home, but realizes along the way that it’s family that is most important during the holiday season.
In the sequel, Kevin is now 10 years old and although his family doesn’t forget about him, they get separated at the airport and Kevin finds himself alone in one of the biggest cities in the world, New York City. Again, Kevin got what he asked for because he told his mom that he didn’t want to see his family again (you’ve got to stop making these wishes, Kevin). He runs into the wet bandits again, who have recently escaped from prison and are now known as the sticky bandits. Once again, Kevin must fend off the bandits from Duncan’s Toy Chest and his aunt and uncle’s townhome. In this movie, Kevin learns the importance of giving back and seeing the good in people, not the bad.
1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik
I mean, of course this has to be No. 1, right?!
For one, I’m a huge National Lampoon fan. And two, the “Vacation” movies are some of my favorite of all time. I just love Chevy Chase in pretty much everything he’s in.
This movie is absolutely hilarious from start to finish and it embodies pretty much what every family goes through during the Christmas season: absolute chaos.
Clark Griswold, played by Chase, is at it again. But this time, he wants to host a big family Christmas just like he experienced as a boy. However, Clark doesn’t realize how much of a hassle it is having everyone in town to visit over the holidays. Especially when Cousin Eddie makes a surprise visit
From trying to find the perfect Christmas tree to exterior lumination to dreaming of his Christmas bonus so he could finally put in a swimming pool, this movie makes me cry with laughter every time I watch it.
Again it’s the hidden meaning of this Christmas movie that makes it special. It’s about being with family over the holidays, despite how uncomfortable it may be at times.
Family can make you cry, but it can also make you laugh more times than not.
When, Clark’s Christmas bonus didn’t come through, of course he was devastated and angry. After all, he had already put the deposit down on the swimming pool, which surely put him in a financial pickle. But after the calming words of his father, Clark came around and was able to enjoy his family on Christmas Eve. That is, until Cousin Eddie kidnapped his boss and brought him to the Griswold house.
If you don’t agree with my list, that’s OK. I know there’s a lot of movies that I failed to mention. I invite you all to send us at the Rocket Miner your list of favorite Christmas movies. We would love to see what you all think and the reasons behind your Christmas movie rankings.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter at the Rocket Miner. To reach him, email him at tjohnson@rocketminer.com and follow him on Twitter @iamtylerjohnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.