ROCK SPRINGS – In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, many events that produce significant revenue for businesses in Sweetwater County have begun to cancel or postpone.
On Thursday, April 16, the Sweetwater Events Complex announced the cancellation of the International Newmar Kountry Klub RV Rally, an event that was estimated to bring $817,000 in economic impact.
Unfortunately, there is not enough time to create another event to make up for the loss revenue, according to Lena Warren, the marketing and events coordinator for the Sweetwater Events Complex.
“Recruiting and booking events at the Sweetwater Events Complex takes time. We are often booked out a year and a half in advance,” Warren said.
“Large international events take time and a budget to work on coordination and set-up. Unfortunately, it would be very difficult to find another event with that economic impact.”
The rally was scheduled for Aug. 23-28 and would have brought more 1,000 travelers and 500 RV’s, plus a variety of vendors from all over to Rock Springs.
The loss of revenue has a direct impact on the Sweetwater Events Complex and local businesses in Rock Springs, Green River and across Sweetwater County.
According to a press release, the cities will lose the sales tax revenue generated by the visitors from this event.
“As all of you are aware, the recent outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has changed many elements of our daily lives here at home and around the world. Certainly, here at Newmar, our focus continues to be the safety of our employees as well as the Newmar owners that routinely visit our service department and other facilities here in Nappanee. With the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic, the Kountry Klub Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to not conduct the 2020 International Rally scheduled for August 23-28, 2020 in Rock Springs, Wyoming,” stated Ron and Wanda Llewellyn, the international directors, in a press release.
“Although we are certain that this virus’ impact on safety and daily life will run its course, the uncertainty regarding its duration has brought us to this difficult decision. We are hopeful all members that made plans to attend this year’s event, understand the serious nature of this situation and will agree that this is the most responsible decision for everyone involved.”
This is the second large RV event scheduled for this summer to be canceled this week. On Monday, April 13, it was announced that the Escapees RV Club 60th annual Escapade was canceled.
“The cancellation of these events is drastically affecting the Sweetwater Events Complex budget. This significant loss of revenue from rentals and the campgrounds will impact the services that we offer, and the board and staff will be looking directly to Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming for funding,” stated Larry Lloyd, the Sweetwater Events Complex executive director, in a press release.
Despite the cancellation of the event, the RV campground at the Sweetwater Events Complex will remain open.
The RV campground can offer overnight stays for traveling nurses, medical workers and full time displaced RV’ers, according to the press release.
However, the campground is also open to those traveling in RVs for vacation, even though it is not advised to so during this time, according to Warren.
“Our campground is open. We have full hook-ups. We have plenty of space to socially distance RV’ers,” she said.
