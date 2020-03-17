NJCAA cancels national tournament

ROCK SPRINGS – The Region IX champion Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team won’t be competing for a national championship in Hutchinson, Kansas, this year.
In fact, no team will be competing for a national championship.
On Monday, March 16, the National Junior College Athletic Association made the decision to cancel the tournament in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO, in an announcement made on Monday.
"As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
The statement also said that all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports will be on pause until at least April 15, which is when the situation will be reevaluated.
In a tweet, Western Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Steven Soza expressed his heart break for his players.
“My heart breaks for our student-athletes! They sacrificed personal gain for the betterment of this team! They won more games than any other WWCC team, won the conference & the Region IX Tournament! They will continue to thrive in their future endeavors! #WeMadeHistory,” Soza tweeted/
Indeed, it was a historical season for the Mustangs.
They finished the season with an overall record of 30-4, which includes 29 Division-I wins and is the best record in the program’s history.
During Region IX regular-season action, the Mustangs finished with a 12-2 record and reclaimed the Region IX title for the first time since 2011.
The Mustangs climbed up the national rankings, reaching as high as No. 9 in the country and finishing the year as No. 15 in the final NJCAA poll.
There were six sophomores on the team, which includes Manel Ayol, Trey Marble, Sindou Cissee, LeChaun Duhart, Justin Boley and Jalen Blaize.
According to Soza, all six will graduate and all six have received offers to play basketball elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.