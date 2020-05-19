ROCK SPRINGS – Places are beginning to open back up after a temporary closure because of the pandemic.
The National Junior College Athletic Association is starting to the same.
On Friday, the NJCAA and its board of regents lifted the short-term in-person recruiting ban, which will allow coaches and prospective student-athletes to visit each other face to face.
The NJCAA made a statement on Monday, May 11, with details about how to approach new recruiting methods, giving schools and regions the ability to place their own guidelines:
“With the dead period lifted from the national office, individual regions are permitted to implement rules and restrictions as necessary and in accordance with state and local regulations, otherwise it is a college-by-college decision to enforce necessary rules regarding recruitment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.