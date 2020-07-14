ROCK SPRINGS – The National Junior College Athletic Association updated its plan of action for the upcoming 2020-2021 sports season, resulting in a bulk of competition play taking place in the spring semester.
Western Wyoming Community College currently competes in volleyball, women’s soccer, wrestling and men’s and women’s basketball.
While the championship seasons for all sports will take place in 2021, NJCAA is allowing scrimmages to take place during the fall of 2020, primarily before Thanksgiving.
According to Lu Sweet, the athletic director at Western Wyoming, the teams can begin practicing in the fall, but must take a break from athletics after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Volleyball and women’s soccer each have about a handful of scrimmages scheduled for the fall, but the championship season won’t begin until the spring semester.
For the basketball and wrestling teams, they can begin practicing in October just like they have in past years. They will be able to schedule and play scrimmages. However, they will have to stop after Thanksgiving and resume in January. Majority of the championship seasons will be moved from March to April for the winter sports.
Sweet and the staff at Western Wyoming are working on setting up guidelines and procedures when competition resumes. However, she stated that they are waiting to hear what kind of guidelines the state recommends first.
She also noted that it doesn’t seem likely that fans will be in the stands for the 2020-2021 seasons, but that decision has not been finalized at this point.
