ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team, who is No. 1 in the country in National Junior College Athletic Association rankings, finished off the first semester of action with a victory over the No. 11 ranked Northwest College Trappers on Wednesday.
The Mustangs won four of the seven matches played, along with two victories by default, by a total score of 35-13.
“Anytime you can beat Northwest – I mean they’re ranked 11th in the country – it’s a good win. It’s a really good win,” said Art Castillo, head coach of the Mustangs wrestling program. “We had some really good performances and then there were some that we could do better on and performed a little better.
“We use these things truly as a learning moment. We wanted to close this out and I think we did that, for the most part. We did leave some stuff on the table in a few matches, but overall, I think it was pretty good.”
The biggest matchup of the night came in the 197-pound weight class, which consisted of Western Wyoming No. 1-ranked sophomore Tucker Tomlinson and sophomore Majid Muratov, the No. 4-ranked wrestler in the country for Northwest College.
Tomlinson wound up losing the match, but it was tightly contested from start to finish with Muratov eventually winning, 6-0.
“(Tucker) wrestled a really tough kid. He was on the Uzbeki world team. He’s really good,” Castillo said. “We outwrestled him for about six minutes and 55 seconds of that match. Unfortunately, the five seconds we didn’t cost us. I was impressed with the way he wrestled and controlled time.
“But that’s another situation where we can make some really simple adjustments and really score a lot more points in that kind of match. I wasn’t too upset about that. I just felt really bad for Tucker losing in that fashion.”
Western Wyoming sophomore Jared Bird, the No. 2-ranked wrestler for the 174-pound weight class, defeated Northwest College sophomore Porter Fox, who is ranked No. 5 in NJCAA, by a score of 4-0.
“I was really pleased with that,” Castillo said. “That was another ranked matchup where we just totally dominated.”
Western Wyoming sophomore Kyle Evans defeated Northwest freshman Van Bray, the No. 9 ranked wrestler in the 133-pound weight class, 4-0.
“That was fantastic,” Castillo said. “Kyle wrestled a really good kid who is ranked ninth in the country and a three-time state champ. We dominated him in a major decision.”
Castillo was also impressed with 165-pound redshirt freshman Trevor Clark, who defeated Northwest freshman Jate Frost, 3-0.
“Trevor came in and beat a really tough kid and one of their better guys on the team. He showed a lot of grit and heart and wrestled really well,” he said.
Western Wyoming sophomore Jace Anderson defeated Northwest sophomore TJ Frazier in the 184-pound matchup by a score of 6-0.
Sophomore Dalton Stutzman, who is ranked No. 8 in the 125-pound weight class, fell to Northwest freshman Devyn Mosteller, 6-0.
Sophomore Zac Musselman fell to Northwest freshman Brady Lowry, who is ranked No. 4 in the country, by a score of 4-0.
Western Wyoming redshirt sophomore Kendric Coonis (141-pound weight class), No. 2-ranked redshirt freshman Anthony Herrera (157-pound weight class) and No. 1-ranked redshirt sophomore Landon Brown (285-pound weight class) each won by default.
The Mustangs wrapped up the first semester as the No. 1 team in the country on the mat. Castillo said it was good semester for the team and that they are excited to get better after the Christmas break.
“I think we grew a lot and I think we accomplished a lot,” he said. “I think moving forward, we’re all excited about the possibilities heading our way.”
Over the holiday break, there are some challenges that come with staying in shape and getting workouts in, but Castillo wants his team to remember the values that got the team this far, which is serving other people, being great decision makers and being selfless.
“For instance, going home and shoveling walks for your neighbors and just doing things to enrich the lives of others. That’s who we are,” he said.
“We have to find opportunities to do that and then remind ourselves of what’s important, which is our friends and family back home and really enjoy that time.
“We’ve given up a lot and we should really enjoy that. We can relax mentally and physically and recharge so that we can come back and get to work.”
