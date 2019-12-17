LARAMIE – It came down to the last shot Sunday afternoon.
Alba Sanchez Ramos hit a 3-pointer for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team to tie the game 44-44 with 8 seconds remaining.
On the following possession, Kadie Deaton caught the ball at the elbow and sank a fadeaway jump shot with 0.6 seconds to play to give the University of Northern Colorado a 46-44 victory at Arena-Auditorium.
“This is a big part of our culture here, just staying in the game whenever things aren’t going well and continuing to do the little things we talk about and I think that got us back in the game,” sophomore guard Karla Erjavec said. “It was just a tough finish.”
UW (6-4 overall) started the game with a 9-2 run, and forced the Bears to call a timeout with 5 minutes, 41 seconds left in the opening quarter. Five different Cowgirls scored in the first period and they had some rhythm on the offensive side.
UW’s offense slowly started to diminish, and their first basket didn’t come until 3 minutes into the second quarter on a hook shot off the glass from sophomore Tereza Vitulova.
The rest of the half went back-and-forth, and UW went into the break with a 22-19 advantage.
It came out of the intermission and got the ball inside on three consecutive possessions.
“We really wanted to get the ball inside,” first-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We talked about that at the half and told (Vitulova) that when she gets the ball in position inside, that they couldn’t stop her.”
Northern Colorado took the lead behind an Alexis Chapman 3-pointer and the Bears were up 28-25, but the game was quickly tied again after Erjavec found Jaeden Vaifanua open in the paint for an easy layup and it was 31-31 with 2 minutes left in the third period.
To open the final frame, the Bears took a six-point lead when Alisha Davis found the bottom of the net and got fouled but missed the free throw and failed to convert the three-point play.
The Cowgirls responded when Vitulova and sophomore Quinn Weidemann each converted back-to-back three-point plays to tie the game at 39 apiece.
Deaton scored the final seven points for UNC, and put the game away on the final shot.
“Defensively, we played well enough to win, you hold a Division I team to 46 points that’s showing you have a little bit of will to get things done,” Mattinson said. “We just couldn’t score, we missed some shots that had been going in, so I think we started forcing some shots and settling for some shots that weren’t good for us.”
UW shot 29.5% from the field while UNC shot at a 34.5% mark.
Vitulova paced the Cowgirls with 13 points and eight rebounds. Erjavec added four points and four assists.
“We came out in the second half in much better shape and we fought until the end,” Vitulova said. “It was just one shot that decided the game and that happens.”
The Cowgirls will have a quick turnaround and host No.17-ranked Gonzaga University at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium.
