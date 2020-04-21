CHEYENNE – Since the coronavirus spread to Wyoming, business at Trophy Creative has slowed significantly. According to owner Sara Weber, they had cancellations from the minute the virus arrived.
In recent weeks, they've had to reduce store hours and hours worked by employees. But thanks to a loan from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, Weber will be able to take care of her staff for a full two months.
"With the Paycheck Protection Program, we're able to start bringing the employees hours back to normal, and we're doing a lot of things to prepare our business for when things come back," Weber said.
Part of the federal government's unprecedented CARES Act relief package included $349 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which aims to "to keep employees on payroll with the small businesses they work for and to provide those businesses with a way to retain excellent talent," according to Small Business Administration's Wyoming District Director Amy Lea.
At the end of last week, it was announced that funding for the first-come, first-served loans had run dry.
Before the funds were depleted by businesses small and large across the country, 7,618 Wyoming businesses received a total of $837,018,372 in funding. On average, each business received close to $110,000. Nationwide, the average loan was $206,000.
With the Paycheck Protection Program, businesses that were approved will receive eight weeks of funding that allows them to continue paying their employees. How much is awarded is based on staff size and payroll, and 75% of the funds received must go toward payroll, while the other 25% can be used for mortgage interest, rent and utility costs.
The applications were sent to the SBA through each business' local lender, which then provided the loan that will be later reimbursed by the SBA. The federal government is currently working on a second phase of relief funding, which includes more money for the Paycheck Protection Program.
"We're hearing from small business owners who've received those loans and how they're going to be helpful to them," Lea said. "We're very hopeful that Congress will appropriate additional funding for those small businesses that we've also heard from who were not able to receive loans yet."
Of the almost $350 billion approved, 44.5% of the loans were worth more than $1 million, which is a stark contrast to the average $110,000 received by Wyoming businesses. According to Forbes, 71 publicly traded companies received a combined total of $300 million in funding, which was 0.09% of financing allowed by the SBA.
The highest valued publicly traded business to receive relief was Shake Shack, which was eligible because it does not employ more than 500 people at a single location. Shake Shack announced Sunday that it would be returning the $10 million loan it was granted.
Only 31.9% of Paycheck Protection Program funding went to businesses whose loans were less than $350,000.
"That was the loophole, and it's a hell of a loophole that these corporations took advantage of," said JJ Steelman, co-owner of Dad's Donuts and the Boys Brew.
Dad's Donuts and the Boys Brew applied for the Paycheck Protection Program to ensure their employees, all of whom are family, were able to make ends meet. They received a call from their credit union Thursday saying that the program funds had been depleted and that they would not be receiving funding.
At that time, Steelman reached out to the community on Facebook, who showed up in hordes to help keep their business afloat. After making enough to bolster their operation, they were notified that they would, in fact, be receiving those federal funds.
Although Steelman didn't know the logic behind how the funds became available, he said they'll accept all the help they can get.
Freedom's Edge Brewing Company was another small business that received funding from the program, which was a much-needed boost, according to Muriah Kilmer.
Having to shift their entire business operation to comply with health orders, Freedom's Edge had to buy a canning machine to be able to sell its beer. Refilling growlers wasn't an option due to health concerns, so the brewery had to adjust.
"It's been kind of a lifesaver as far as business goes, but it's not quite enough," Kilmer said. "It was really important for us to keep everybody on staff, and this is where the PPP has come in and been a saving grace for us."
For any local businesses that wanted Paycheck Protection Program funding but weren't able to get it, Lea from the SBA recommends getting and staying in touch with your banker. You can make sure they have all the information they need for your application in case more funding becomes available.
And for help coming up with a plan of action, businesses can reach out to the University of Wyoming's Small Business Development Center Network at www.wyomingsbdc.org.
