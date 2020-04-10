Petroglyphs adventure

Without the excitement I get from watching and covering sports during the coronavirus pandemic, I have found new ways to get my thrill.
I have used the extra time I have to check out the natural beauties Sweetwater County has to offer.
I’ve only been living here for about five months and it has been too cold or too snowy to do much outdoor activities most of the time I’ve spent here.
Luckily over the last couple weeks, we have had extraordinary weather. For the first time since I moved here, I went outside in a short-sleeve shirt. It was wonderful.
Anyway, my dog and I went to see the White Mountain Petroglyphs earlier this week.
My dog is named Rocky and he’s usually accompanying me on my adventures. He’s a good boy.
When we went to the petroglyphs, we weren’t very well prepared.
I did a lot of research before we left, but clearly, I didn’t do enough. I failed to see that cellphone service is limited and that the petroglyphs are literally in the middle of nowhere.
I was stunned when we turned off U.S. 191 and found myself driving unknowingly into the abyss of nowhere.
I didn’t mind though. I found it pretty cool being off the grid. No one could call me and no one could text me. For some reason, there’s a great deal of comfort in that.
We saw a few others enjoying the sunny, 60 degree weather out there as well. Some were riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers, and some were just playing fetch with their dog.
Rocky and I continued to move forward. When we reached the point where we had to make a left turn toward the petroglyphs, we noticed Boar’s Tusk over in the distance.
What a cool sight to see. I’ve always found obscure rock formations an amazing sight to see.
When we got to the little parking lot near the petroglyphs, we were completely desolate.
I looked to my left and to my right, and not a soul could be seen. Well, except for the herd of cows that wasn’t too far yonder.
I yelled out, “Hello!” and listened to my echo bounce off the walls of the mountain. I had always wanted to do that.
I did do enough research to know that we had about a quarter-mile hike before we got to the ancient Native American etchings.
We walked and we walked. We walked until we got to a point where the trail split in two.
There was a large rock formation with a trail to my right and a trail to my left.
For some reason, we decided to take the trail on the left. But as we continued onward, I noticed that we were well over the quarter-mile we had to walk. I was confused.
I suppose I was expecting the petroglyphs to show up out of nowhere at the end of the trail.
We turned around and began to head back to the little intersection where I foolishly chose the wrong direction.
When we got back, I stopped and stared at the rock formation I had mentioned earlier. It didn’t occur to me that it could possibly be the site of the petroglyphs, so Rocky and I began walking the trail again.
I kept looking over at the rock formation and was wondering why it was fenced off.
Then it hit me. That’s where the petroglyphs were! I felt like such an idiot, but I was relieved that we had finally gotten there, even though it took us longer than it probably should.
We got up to the rock formation and climbed up a little bit.
There they were! Ancient history right before our eyes.
Of course, Rocky was more concerned with the different smells that lingered on the ground. But he still seemed excited.
We walked around and saw all the different etchings. It’s amazing how these have sustained the test of time.
We did notice that some people may have recently etched their name into sandstone because I highly doubt there was a Native American named Kyle, so that was disappointing to see. But it didn’t stop me from being amazed by the ones that are 200 to 1,000 years old.
My favorite was one that looked like a deer. Or maybe it was a moose. I don’t know, but it was cool.
We stayed there for about an hour and I had a PB&J sandwich I had packed for the trip.
It was a great way to kill some time and learn a little bit about this county’s history.
I plan on going back again in the near future and see some more of what that area has to offer.
Just because we are currently encouraged to practice social distancing, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy it.
Tyler Johnson is sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Reach him via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com and follow him on Twitter @iamtylerjohnson.
