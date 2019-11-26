ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Ryan Powers is taking his arm and talents to Menlo College in Atherton, California, after he signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday to play baseball at the collegiate level.
“I can contribute my skills, knowledge of the game that I have and, obviously, my pitching,” said Powers.
“Hopefully that can all bring some winning success to the team.”
Powers, 17, has been playing baseball since he was 6 years old.
He’s played for several leagues around the state, which includes the Babe Ruth, American Legion and Rocky Mountain School of Baseball leagues.
Over the years, Powers has learned to stay positive throughout a game and the baseball season.
“I’ve learned to always keep your head in the game and never doubt yourself,” he said.
Powers will head to Menlo College as a pitcher who can throw a 78-mph fastball, but that’s not his go-to pitch.
“My favorite pitch is probably my slider because it’s got really good movement and keeps the hitter off guard,” he said.
Although there were other colleges that peaked Powers’ interest, Menlo College offered him the best opportunity to receive an education and showcase his baseball talent.
“They got a hold of me and offered me a great deal to come down and play baseball for their school so I couldn’t turn it down,” he said.
The Menlo College Oaks finished the 2019 season with a 15-26 record and are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Jan. 25.
Powers was joined by his parents Wade and Beverly Powers, his sister Breanna, his American Legion head coach Rocky Rondinelli and Rock Springs High School activities director Thomas Jassman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.