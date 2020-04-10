ROCK SPRINGS – During the coronavirus pandemic, government officials have urged people to practice social or physical distancing in an effort to slow down the spread.
While staying at home and away from people is an option, Sweetwater County offers plenty of outside activities that don’t require large crowds that still allow people to practice social distancing.
One of the things people can do is visit the White Mountain Petroglyphs, which are located in the Upper Wasatch formation.
Petroglyphs are drawings that are etched in sandstone made by the Plain and Great Basin Native Americans, who lived in the area 200 to 1,000 years ago.
“It is an amazing opportunity to get outside and take a glimpse into the past to imagine what life was like for Plains and Great Basin Native Americans who lived in this area hundreds of years ago,” said Jenissa Meredith, the executive director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.
When visiting the petroglyphs, people are practicing social distancing at a whole new level because the area is so desolate that cellphone reception is limited, if not absent completely.
To get to the petroglyphs, travel northbound on U.S. 191 about 10 miles north of Rock Springs. When you reach the sign that reads “Petroglyphs, Sand Dunes, Boar’s Tusk,” turn right and then keep left at County Road 4-17. From there, drive about 14 miles on a dirt road until you reach the White Mountain Petroglyphs sign. Turn left and continue on for about 2 miles.
Park the car and get ready for a small hike. According to Meredith, a trail that is about a quarter-mile long will lead to the petroglyphs.
Since the area desolate, Meredith encourages people to bring extra water. A four-wheel drive is suggested because of the dirt roads. Make sure to have the spare tire filled with air to be on the safe side.
Also, make sure to let someone know when you’re going and when you plan to be back.
Social distancing can be challenging, but it can also be fun.
There’s a lot of ways to practice it without being stuck at home.
For more information about the White Mountain Petroglyphs, visit the Tour Wyoming website at tourwyoming.com.
