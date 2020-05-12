ROCK SPRINGS – Landon Toth, a senior at Rock Springs High School, made his dream become reality.
On Thursday, April 23, Toth signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career with the Ripon College Red Hawks in Ripon, Wisconsin.
“I think it’s really amazing. It’s been a dream of mine for a long time to play football in college,” said Toth, who played both running back and linebacker during his three-year varsity career with the Tigers.
“I started talking to the coaches last year. We stayed in touch for a while. They were really interested in me and got me out there for a visit. I thought the school was really nice and everyone around it was very nice. It was a really nice town too. I decided that’s where I want to go.”
Toth said the campus and the instant chemistry he developed with the current Red Hawk players when he made his visit allowed him to make an easy decision.
“It seemed like a good chemistry with the team. I got to hang out with some of the players –eat lunch with them and whatnot – and they seemed like really good group of guys and had a family-like bond,” he said.
“They also have a really nice indoor facility where have a couple big gyms, a big track and a big weight room. It’s really nice.”
Toth said he was also considering Jamestown University in Jamestown, North Dakota.
During the last three years playing varsity football for Rock Springs High School, Toth has elevated his game to new levels. The most important aspect his game has grown is his vision.
“In my running back position, I think I’ve grown by evening the field and being able to see where I’m going and holes that develop. I grew on defense in the same type of way. I can read the plays better as they develop,” he said.
During his senior season, the Tigers were led by new head coach Mark Lenhardt. That season, Toth made the class 4A all-conference West team, which was a goal of his during high school.
“I think the style of how we were running everything. With the old coach, we were running the double-wing. This year, we ran more of a spread offense. That was really fun,” Toth said.
“In the spread, I have more ability to see more and more holes to run through.”
In college, Toth believes he can continue to elevate his game and continues to put in work during the offseason.
“I think I can bring some speed and some power with me. I keep working hard to get stronger and faster,” he said.
At Ripon College, Toth plans on majoring in exercise science so that he can go to physical therapy school afterward.
