POWELL – The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team won the Rocky Mountain District for the third-straight year on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Northwest College in Powell, totaling 102 overall points.
The Mustangs sent 10 wrestlers to compete at the event, and all 10 qualified for the national championships, which will take place at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 6-7.
There were six Mustangs who received first-place finishes: sophomore Kedric Coonis, freshman Anthony Herrera, sophomore Jared Bird, freshman Andrew Nicholson, sophomore Tucker Tomlinson and sophomore Landon Brown.
Sophomore Kyle Evans and freshman Jace Anderson placed second in their respective weight classes.
Sophomore Joey Revelli took third and sophomore Dalton Stutzman placed fourth in their respective weight classes.
Nine of the 10 wrestlers won the first round, earning them a third- and fourth-round bye to go straight to the regional finals.
In addition, Herrera took home the award for outstanding wrestler, and head coach Art Castillo was the named the coach of the year.
Northeastern Junior College placed second with 77 points, Northwest College placed third with six points and Otero Junior College finished fourth with four points.
