ROCK SPRINGS – We’re still about four months away from the start of the 2020-2021 National Junior College Athletic Association seasons, but that doesn’t mean the impact of the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t affected it.
Western Wyoming Community College competes in five NJCAA sports: volleyball, women’s soccer, wrestling, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
According to the coaches, preparation for the upcoming season and recruiting has been impacted. However, they are finding ways to stay in contact with their players and encouraging them to stay active from home.
Fredann Soto, the head coach of the volleyball team, said the most difficult part of practicing social distancing is not being able to see her team.
“I am so used to being in my office, and them popping in to say hello or getting ready for our spring practice,” she said. “We have had a signing of one of our student-athletes to continue her volleyball career at the four-year level and we could not give her the proper signing party.
“But we must persevere, and continue to make the best of a bad situation.”
When it comes to recruiting, many of the volleyball tournaments around the country that allows high school athletes to showcase their talents have been canceled, which makes it difficult for Soto and her coaching staff to reach out and scout players.
Mike Swenson, the head coach of the women’s basketball team, said prospective players don’t have the opportunity to visit the campus, view the facilities and check out the dorms and the community.
He added that some of the challenges his team faces because of the outbreak are player development and not being able to build team chemistry.
“Development of your returners and building a new team bond with those players is the biggest challenge from being away from the players for this long,” he said. “We would like to be developing leadership skills so that they know how to handle incoming classes for guidance when things get difficult on and off the court.”
For the wrestling and men’s basketball team, they had just returned from postseason action before the outbreak peaked and the need for social distancing became essential.
The wrestling program had the opportunity to compete in the NJCAA national tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where the Mustangs placed sixth overall and had one individual national champion in sophomore Tucker Tomlinson.
The wrestling team won its third consecutive NJCAA Region IX and Rocky Mountain District title and qualified 10 wrestlers to compete in the national tournament. The team consisted of seven All-Americans. Most importantly, the team won the academic national title with the highest GPA in the country, which included five academic All-Americans.
Art Castillo, the wrestling head coach, said he’s disappointed and heartbroken that he didn’t get to celebrate the team’s accomplishments the way he had hoped.
“The toughest part for me is the uncertainties for my team, specifically my sophomores. My heart breaks for them. I haven't really talked to them or had closure with them,” Castillo said. “We got home from nationals and it was spring break the next day. When they were scheduled to return, the world shut down. However, I know we are very fortunate to have even competed in our national tournament.”
Castillo said that the recruiting process has been affected in a major way, but that every team in the country is dealing with it so it levels out. He said that it has pushed him to become more creative, outgoing and more of an opportunist.
“I have much more seat time to watch video, get creative with scheduling, seek knowledge in all areas, contact recruits and coaches, and much more! It can be advantageous in some ways if you choose to view it that way,” he said.
But the recruiting process has also affected the sophomores who are looking to continue their careers at four-year colleges.
“Sophomores who haven't signed yet or made campus visits are still in a dead period by the NCAA, meaning no face to face contact through at least May 31,” Castillo said. “So the futures of our outgoing uncommitted sophomores are greatly impacted. They are going to have to remain patient and positive in the process.”
For the men’s basketball team, the impact of the outbreak affected this past season and may have a lingering impact on next season as well.
The Mustangs had a historic season, winning the Region IX title for the first time in nearly a decade with the program’s best record ever with 30 wins and four losses.
Just a week before the team was scheduled to travel to Hutchinson, Kansas, for the national tournament, it was postponed and then later canceled altogether because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Steven Soza, head coach of the men’s basketball team, said the time away from the players has an impact on the freshmen, who are returning for the sophomore season, and the current sophomores, who are trying to get recruited.
“For freshmen, typically we’d be working out with them on a daily basis. We’ll be in the weight room five days a week. It’s an important time for their growth heading into their sophomore year,” he said.
“We’d also be able to concentrate and monitor them on their academic responsibilities. Now we have to rely on them taking care of their responsibilities so it’s a constant phone call to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing.
“It impacts the sophomores as well. We don’t require them to be in the gym as much because they should be taking their recruiting visits every weekend. Unfortunately, they can’t do that right now.”
For recruiting, Soza said the most difficult part is building relationship with prospective players through phone communication, like FaceTime, phone calls and texts.
“We have kids we’re recruiting really hard right now and instead of having them visit the campus, we’re having FaceTime conversations through iPhones. We’re having constant communication with them and trying to build a relationship with them more than anything,” he said.
“Unfortunately, it’s taking a little bit of a toll. On Twitter, people are offering scholarships like its candy. The due diligence isn’t there. Coach (Kameron) Pearce and I always talk about taking our time and making sure we have the right kids.”
Right now, the main thing for coaches and players is trying to remain patient and hopeful during this time. Everyone is trying to make the most out of a difficult situation with questions about what the future holds yet to be unanswered.
As of Monday, April 6, there have been 330,891 coronavirus cases reported in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.
In Wyoming, there are 210 cases, including five in Sweetwater County.
