Whenever someone dies, there’s always someone in this world who is mourning over it.
On Sunday, millions of people around the world began mourning the sudden death of NBA legend and global superstar Kobe Bryant.
Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died horrifically in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning.
It’s a rare thing for a professional athlete to be an inspiration in their own sport, but Kobe was an inspiration to many athletes and people beyond the game of basketball.
His work ethic, love and dedication to the game is what people remember him most for. It’s called the Mamba Mentality. It motivated people all around the world to give 100% in everything that they do.
For me and many others who are close to my age, watching Kobe play the game of basketball meant so much. We enjoyed his tenacity and will to win. We enjoyed his relentless shot taking and the thrills of watching dozens of game winners.
Kobe played all 20 years of his NBA career in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, and by no means am I a Lakers fan. However, it’s hard not to be a fan of Kobe’s
He came into the league in the 1996-1997 season straight of high school at the age of 17. I was about 4 or 5 years then and that was around the time when I started watching basketball and playing the game I grew to love.
Basketball has always been my favorite sport. In my opinion, it’s the true test to a great athlete. A basketball player has to have the ability to run, jump, use both hands, have exceptional hand-eye coordination, move quickly laterally and vertically, be mentally tough, and play both sides of the ball.
Kobe was the master at all of those things. He was the most complete player I had ever watched.
I’m too young to really remember Michael Jordan playing in his prime, but I was able to see the next best thing.
I remember growing up watching Kobe’s games and seeing him hit a game winner, then running outside to the driveway and try to mimic his moves.
“Three … two … one … ,” I would say to myself before I pulled up for a fade away jump shot around the free throw line, sticking my leg out just like Kobe did. If I missed the shot, I pretended I was fouled on the play and had to go to the free throw line to win the game.
I’m from Houston. I’m a Houston Rockets fan. Always have been and always will be.
I remember going to Rockets games when they were hosting the Lakers and booing Kobe at the top of my lungs because he always killed my team. Kobe was a killer on the court. That’s what made him great.
Whenever he got into the zone, it was something special to watch.
I remember being in the fifth grade the day after Kobe scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. That’s the only thing everyone at school was talking about – even the kids who didn’t play sports knew about it.
“Did you watch Kobe last night? Did you see what he did?”
Growing up, those were common questions we asked each other. It seemed like every day he was doing something great and extraordinary. Something that couldn’t be replicated.
During the 2008-2009 season, my father got Rockets season tickets. We thought it was going to be our year. Houston had Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming and just acquired Ron Artest the previous offseason. The team had a great supporting cast that included Shane Battier, Rafer Alston, Luis Scola and Aaron Brooks.
We really thought it was our year. But injuries derailed the team and, obviously, it wasn’t our year.
It was the Lakers’ year. It was Kobe’s year. It was the year he won his first NBA championship without Shaquille O’Neal.
I remember when Kobe and the Lakers came to town that season. It was around mid January 2009. The Rockets were winning most of the game. Then Kobe did what Kobe did best: he took over.
It was crazy. He hit every shot he took down the stretch. It was mesmerizing.
With about 20 seconds left in the game, Rockets were winning 100-99. The Lakers had possession and Shane Battier was guarding Kobe and guarding him tightly. Kobe received the pass about 3 to 4 feet behind the 3-point line. Without hesitation, he rose up and hit the shot. The Lakers ended up winning the game 105-100.
Kobe had 33 points in the game and he left many Houstonians leaving Toyota Center angry, just like he had done many times before.
I never rooted for Kobe to win, but I loved watching him play.
It didn’t matter if you played basketball or played sports, everybody knew who Kobe was. He literally was more than an athlete.
Whenever you threw something away into the trashcan, it was almost instinct to yell out, “Kobe!”
When he ended his career in 2016, he did it the way Kobe had to do it. He scored 60 points and walked away from the game as one of the best to ever play it.
He was a legend in his retirement too. He won an Oscar for his short animated video titled, “Dear Basketball.” To my knowledge he’s the only former professional athlete to win the award.
He demonstrated how to be an attentive father. Whenever Kobe was at a basketball game, he was usually accompanied with his daughter Gianna. She wanted to be a basketball phenomenon just like her dad was.
On Sunday, the world was in shock. We lost a beloved icon at the age of 41, who grew up before our eyes and inspired millions of men and women around the world.
He was a father of four daughters, including Gianna, who was taken far too young. There’s no doubt in mind she would’ve changed women’s basketball forever, just like he father changed men’s basketball forever.
Both were taken from far too soon.
It was a lesson that this life is precious and it is short. It can be taken from us in a matter of seconds. Cherish the ones you love and don’t hold grudges. Live life to the fullest and don’t have any regrets.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner. Send him an email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com. For exclusive sports coverage, follow him on Twitter @iamtylerjohnson.
