STERLING, COLORADO – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team is a resilient group.
The Mustangs overcame an early deficit for the second straight game on Friday to take down the Gillette College Pronghorns in the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX tournament, 87-74, to propel them to the championship game for the first time in nine years.
The Pronghorns started the game off strong, building a nine-point lead in the first five minutes. But the Mustangs quickly responded with an 8-0 run to dig out of the early hole.
“I think we started the game out a little flat. We’ve been in that situation so many times,” said Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza.
“That’s what we kind of addressed in the locker room coming out (before the game). We’re going to face adversity. We’re going to face hard times. We’re going to face defensive breakdowns. We’re going to face offensive breakdowns.
“But as long as we stay the course and believe in what we’ve worked on in the last nine months, everything is going to work out the way it is. We talked about being engaged and learning to deal with adversity. They stepped up and turned that nine point deficit around really quick.”
With 11:43 to go in the first half, the Mustangs got their first lead of the game, 17-16. Sophomore guard Jalen Blaize checked into the game and immediately found the bottom of the net on a 3-point shot from the corner off the feed from sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart.
Western Wyoming built a nine-point lead of their own with about eight minutes remaining in the first half, 27-18, which forced Gillette to use a timeout to try to slow the Mustangs down offensively.
But the Mustangs had already found their rhythm.
With a minute left in the half, sophomore forward Manel Ayol got a layup to go to give the Mustangs their first double-digit advantage, 45-34.
About 30 seconds later, Ayol stole the ball near midcourt and hammered down the dunk to make it a 13-point advantage.
The half ended with sophomore guard Trey Marble stuffing his opponents shot attempt as the buzzer sounded. Western Wyoming went into halftime up, 47-34.
But the Pronghorns would chip away at that lead in the second half, cutting the Mustangs’ lead down to two with 8:37 to go, 66-64.
With 7:24 left to go, freshman forward Trevor Trost tipped in a missed layup to give the Mustangs a four-point lead, 68-64. Soza then used a timeout to talk things over.
“We talked maintaining our composure, shutting down driving angles, dominating the glass and letting the offense come naturally,” said Soza. “I think we went on a 7-0 run. LeChaun (Duhart) hit a 3 to extend it out to seven. From there on, once we extended the lead, I felt pretty comfortable with our defensive effort because I think they really stepped up.”
With 2:21 remaining, Trost drew the charge from Gillette sophomore forward Jayden Coke. Coke disagreed with the call and then drew a technical from the referee. Duhart went to the line and sank both technical foul shots to push the Mustangs’ lead back to double digits, 82-71, and seal the deal.
Sophomore guard Sindou Cissee led the Mustangs in scoring with 19 points off the bench. Freshman forward Dayne Prim had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Duhart ended the night with 16 points. Ayol and Trost each chipped in 11 points.
With the win, Western Wyoming improves to an overall record of 29-4 and advances to the Region IX championship game against the hosting Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen, who defeated the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars by 10 points later on in the evening.
Soza is familiar with the Northeastern basketball program, having previously coached there for 10 years as an assistant under Northeastern head coach Eddie Trenkle before taking the head coaching job at Western Wyoming two seasons ago.
“Coach Trenkle is like family to me. He’s one of my best friends. We talk after every game, whether it’s his game or my game. We compare and share ideas. We’re kind of in each other’s heads. It kind of helped both of get to where we are right now. We’re about team and family,” Soza said.
“It’s a little stressful, but I couldn’t have scripted it any better.”
The Mustangs and Plainsmen tip off at 7 p.m. on Saturday in what should be a competitive championship game.
