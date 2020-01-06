GREEN RIVER – The Rock Springs High School wrestling program took care of business in the first day of the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Friday, Jan. 3, in Green River.
The Tigers defeated the Lyman Eagles, 54-30, winning most of the duals by forfeit in the first round.
In the third round, Rock Springs overwhelmingly defeated the Rifle Bears from Rifle, Colorado, 64-12.
In the Tigers’ final showing of the day in the fifth round, they defeated the Granger Lancers from West Valley City, Utah, 60-24.
Rock Springs head coach Brad Profaizer said the Tigers are getting better each week.
“We have been plagued with injuries and flu as of late. Once we get over some of those issues we should be able to see a more solid lineup in the weeks to come,” he said.
“Overall, I was happy with their performances (on Friday), and us coming together as a team and supporting each other.”
Wrestling results:
ROCK SPRINGS 54, LYMAN 30 (Round 1)
160, Chevy Fackrell (Lyman) over Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs), by fall, 4:26
170, Tallon Sellers (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
182, Ashton Walther (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
195, Tyler Covolo (Lyman) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
220, Matt Wolfard (Lyman) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
285, AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
106, Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Kazzen Siler (Lyman), by fall, 0:53
113, Chaz Condos (Lyman) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
120, Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Nick Cook (Lyman), by fall, 1:04
126, RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
132, Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) over Braxton Sabey (Lyman), by fall, 2:24
138, Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Richie Brewer (Lyman), by fall, 3:39
145, Hagen Lamoreaux (Lyman) over Colton Davidson (Rock Springs), by fall, 1:22
152, Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Jedediah Richardson (Lyman), by fall, 1:32
ROCK SPRINGS 64, RIFLE 12 (Round 3)
170, Tallon Sellers (Rock Springs) over Taylor Miller (Rifle) by medical forfeit
182, Ashton Walther (Rock Springs) over Grant Houser (Rifle), by fall, 2:44
195, Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
220, Double Forfeit
285, AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Alejandro Robles (Rifle), by fall, 0:18
106, Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Hunter Bercher (Rifle), by fall, 2:33
113, Chris Archuleta (Rifle) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
120, Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
126, RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
132, Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) over Talon Cordova (Rifle), by fall, 4:57
138, Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Bryce Rowley (Rifle) by major decision, 11-1
145, Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) over Uriel Gonzalez (Rifle), by fall, 1:28
152, Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
160, Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) over Levi Miller (Rifle), by fall, 1:19
ROCK SPRINGS 60, GRANGER 24 (Round 5)
182, Ashton Walther (Rock Springs) over Isai Hernandez (Granger), by fall, 2:56
195, Maccdousha Fualaau (Granger) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
220, Gary Gonzalez-Riras (Granger) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
285, AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Carlos Ruiz (Granger), by fall, 0:55
106, Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Arleth Antonio (Granger), by fall, 2:16
113, Donovan Alarcon (Granger) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
120, Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Patricio Hernandez (Granger), by fall, 1:13
126, RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) over Alexander Jimenez (Granger), by fall, 2:52
132, Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) over Dahen Zambrano-Meneses (Granger), by fall, 0:34
138, Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Andres Calix (Granger), by fall, 1:34
145, Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) over Preston Mickelsen (Granger), by fall, 1:27
152, Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Kilder Tobar (Granger), by fall, 0:40
160, Park Beeler (Granger) over Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs), by fall, 4:55
170, Tallon Sellers (Rock Springs) over Kitcherner Koloa (Granger) by medical forfeit
