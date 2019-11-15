Rock Springs High School senior Alyssa Bedard signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday to play soccer for the University of Wyoming Cowgirls. Pictured with her are her parents and coaching staff at Rock Springs. In the back row, from left are Nicole Rublee, Stephen Pyer, Hetor Guzman and Stephen Fisher. In the front row, from left are Mark Bedard, Alyssa Bedard and Candy Bedard.