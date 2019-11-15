ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Alyssa Bedard made her commitment to the University of Wyoming official on Wednesday when she signed her national letter of intent to continue her soccer career with the Cowgirls next year.
Bedard, 17, has led the state in scoring each of the last three seasons, leading the Rock Springs Tigers to the state semifinal game her junior season.
“Honestly, it’s been a goal of mine since I was little to play D1 soccer and that’s really what I was working towards and UW was the perfect fit for me,” she said.
The senior forward for the Tigers first verbally committed to the University of Wyoming the beginning of her sophomore year.
Bedard said that other schools had interest in her, but choosing to play for the Cowgirls was a no-brainer.
“The coaches are amazing, the facilities are incredible and I just really love the environment behind the team and the school,” Bedard said.
She said she will bring a “huge work ethic” to the Cowgirls.
“I’m going to work as hard as I can and bring a positive attitude.”
Bedard has accumulated many acheivements during her high school career.
For three years in a row, she was named to the All-State and West All-Conference teams, and was Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year nominee twice.
She has enjoyed her time at Rock Springs and hopes her high school career ends with a state title.
“I really have enjoyed our team, our coaching staff and everything about our program since the beginning and we’ve improved so much,” she said.
“I really think things are going to look up for us.”
