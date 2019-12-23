ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs boys basketball team ran out of energy on Saturday in its loss at home to the Worland Warriors, 52-32.
After upsetting Thunder Basin, the No. 4 team in the state, late Friday night, the Tigers got into foul trouble early and were forced to play from behind most of the game on Saturday.
Senior guard Justis Reese picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and with about 4:30 to go in the second, he picked up his third that caused him to watch the remainder of the first half from the bench.
“When you get into foul trouble early with one of your best scorers, it falls on other people. We started forcing shots and getting out of our rhythm and out of our system. That’s really what it was,” said Jeremy Main, head coach of Rock Springs.
“We kind of ran out of gas. Some guys were hungover from yesterday from that big win.”
The Tigers battled throughout the first quarter, going into the second tied with the Warriors, 8-8.
But as the fouls started to pile, the game started to slip away.
After taking a 12-10 lead with about 7:15 remaining in the second quarter, the Warriors went on a 13-3 run to take an eight-point lead into halftime.
After Reese went down due to foul trouble, junior guard Alan Martinez gave it his best to try to keep the Tigers within arms reach.
As time expired in the second quarter, Martinez maneuvered his way inside the paint and floated up a shot over his defender to cut the Tigers’ deficit to single digits.
“He goes hard. There’s no doubting or questioning his efforts. Sometimes his decision making is a little suspect because he’ll think he needs to force shots and take it upon himself,” Main said.
Overall, Main said the Tigers just didn’t move well offensively.
“We got the ball stuck or we were dribbling too much,” he noted.
The Tigers came out of halftime with four quick points to make it a 23-19 game, but the Warriors would then go on an 11-0 run over the course of the next three minutes to open up the game.
By the end of the third quarter, the Warriors had built a 20-point lead, 44-24.
After two tournaments of play, the Tigers go into Christmas break with one win on the season. Albeit, a huge win that should provide confidence for the team moving forward.
Main said the Tigers are going shoot a lot of shots over the break and they’re going to hit the weight room.
“They don’t have to worry about school. They just got to worry about hoops now,” he said.
“I just told them in there, ‘If you’re a competitor, then you’re going to let these first two tournaments fuel you. You’re going to want to get into the weight room because our Achilles’ heel and what we were really deficient in the first two tournaments was our strength.”
“If guys want to be committed and want to be successful, they’re going to have to find a gym, get some purposeful shots up and work on their game a little bit.”
