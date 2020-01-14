ROCK SPRINGS – Local high school basketball teams continued in the Taco John’s Invitational in Cheyenne and Laramie on Friday and Saturday.
The Rock Springs High School boys team picked up two wins and the Green River High School girls went 1-1 over the weekend.
ROCK SPRINGS (BOYS) 50, LARAMIE 45
ROCK SPRINGS (BOYS 55, PINE BLUFF 53
The Rock Springs Tigers put together their first winning streak of the season. On Friday, the Tigers took down the No. 4-state ranked Laramie Plainsmen. It was Rock Springs’ second game this season that saw it beat a ranked team.
In a team effort, three players scored a dozen points in the victory.
Senior guard Justis Reese finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Tyson Davenport contributed 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Senior forward Favor Okere chipped in another 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
On Saturday, the Tigers pulled out a close one against the Pine Bluff Hornets.
“We were up 25 in the second half and then went ice cold. They came storming back, pressured us and we got out of rhythm. But we will take wins!” said head coach Jeremy Main.
The Tigers improve their overall record to 3-8 on the season.
NATRONA COUNTY 52, GREEN RIVER (GIRLS) 50
GREEN RIVER (GIRLS) 58, CHEYENNE SOUTH 34
The Green River Wolves dropped their third loss of the season on Friday to the Natrona County Fillies, scoring only six points in the first quarter.
Senior forward Ashelynn Birch led the Wolves in scoring with 17 points, shooting 78 percent from the field. She also grabbed eight rebounds.
On Saturday, Green River got back to their winning ways in dominating fashion against the Cheyenne South Bison.
Birch led the Wolves in scoring again, putting up 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting. She had a double-double with 12 rebounds.
The Wolves’ overall record is 8-3 on the season.
FARSON-EDEN (BOYS) 40, KEMMERER 36
The Farson-Eden Pronghorns pulled out the tough win over the Kemmerer Rangers on Saturday, improving their overall record to 4-3 on the season.
WHEATLAND 63, GREEN RIVER (BOYS) 59
CHEYENNE SOUTH 67, GREEN RIVER (BOYS) 64
The young roster of the Green River Wolves gained a learning experience over the weekend, losing both their games on Friday and Saturday by four points or less.
On Friday, the Wolves fell to the Wheatland Bulldogs. Head coach Laurie Ivie said too many turnovers hurt the team in the game.
Junior guard Kolby Ivie led the Wolves in scoring with 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers along the way.
On Saturday, Green River fell to Cheyenne South Bison. Senior center Drew Gibson led the Wolves in scoring with 19 points.
“We will learn more from this weekend than anything thus far this season,” Ivie said. “We get to embrace the learning opportunity now so it doesn’t happen in March. We will be better because of it.”
The Wolves are 2-9 so far this season.
CHEYENNE EAST 61, ROCK SPRINGS (GIRLS) 37
SHERIDAN 44, ROCK SPRINGS (GIRLS) 37
After a strong start to the season, the Rock Springs Tigers dropped two games on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Tigers lost handily to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds. Sophomore guard Brenli Jenkins led the team in scoring with 25 points.
On Saturday, Rock Springs dropped a close one to the Sheridan Broncs. The Tigers took a three-point lead into halftime but had a hard time scoring in the second half.
The Tigers fall to an overall record of 6-5 on the season.
RICH 60, FARSON-EDEN (GIRLS) 20
The Farson-Eden Pronghorns struggled to find the bottom of the basket in their road loss to the Rich High School Rebels on Saturday.
The Pronghorns failed to score double digits in any quarter, totaling only nine points in the second half.
With the loss, the Pronghorns fell to 3-6 on the season.
